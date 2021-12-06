Trump says too much about FBI sacking of James Comey (again)





It was May 9, 2017, when Donald Trump sacked James Comey as director of the FBI. The Republican president had not yet been in office for four months, but nonetheless ousted Comey six years before his 10-year term ended.

Days later, Trump spoke to NBC News’ Lester Holt and effectively confessed that he fired the FBI director in order to undermine the investigation into the Russian scandal. It was a rare case in which a sitting president voluntarily raised the possibility of obstructing justice during an interview on national television.

Four years later, the Republican apparently still confesses.

In an interview that aired last night, Trump spoke with Fox News’ Mark Levin, apparently to help promote a new book with photographs from his time in the White House. Their discussion turned to the Russian scandal, which the former president said could have been invented in Hillary Clinton’s kitchen. He added:

“[A] a lot of people tell me, “The way you survived is one of the most amazing things. Remember, I fired Comey. If I hadn’t fired Comey, you might not have been telling me about a beautiful four-year-old book in the White House right now. And we’ll see for the future. The future is going to be very interesting. But I fired Comey, this whole group, and now this group is coming back. I mean, it’s unbelievable. This should not be allowed to happen. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen. “

The host tried to change the subject, but later in the interview Trump seemed eager to talk a little more about it.

“I was going to say before, if I didn’t fire Comey, they were looking to take down the President of the United States. If I didn’t fire him, and some people were like, ‘He made a mistake in sacking Comey.’ And now these same people said that’s the most amazing gut movements they’ve ever seen, because I wouldn’t want to be here with you, maybe we’ll talk about something else. But I don’t. don’t think I could I would have survived if I hadn’t fired it, because it was like a hornet’s nest. “

Three years ago, Adam Serwer of The Atlantic wrote: “Donald Trump keeps telling himself.” A year later Nick Akerman, a former Watergate prosecutor, said: “What he said in public is the kind of thing I used to sue people for doing in private. . “

Sure, the former president has carved out a reputation for mind-boggling dishonesty, but it’s also true that he has the odd habit of publicly revealing his own wrongdoing.

And now we have a vivid new example. Uninvited, Trump seemed willing to Levin that the FBI was on his trail, so he fired the FBI director in order to save his own skin.

Legal experts may speak about it more authoritatively than I do, but his on-air rhetoric was a lot like someone who admits if not openly brags about obstructing justice.

In case anyone is curious, the statute of limitations for federal obstruction of justice is five years. Trump sacked Comey four and a half years ago.

