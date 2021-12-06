PM Modi meets Vladimir Putin, says India-Russia ties stronger than ever, Afghanistan on agenda





This is Vladimir Putin’s second overseas trip since the pandemic. New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin during his brief visit to India, saying this reflects the latter’s commitment to forge relations with India. This is Mr Putin’s second overseas trip since the start of the Covid pandemic. Here is your 10 point cheat sheet for this great story: “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, there has been no change in relations between India and Russia,” Prime Minister Modi said at the 21st India-Russia summit which covered a range of areas in the aim to further strengthen the special and privileged strategy. partnership between the two countries. The annual summit is held alternately in India and Russia. The two countries have signed 28 agreements, including government-to-government pacts, in several areas. The Prime Minister stressed that the two countries have also cooperated during the Covid pandemic, in the field of vaccines and humanitarian aid. “You should be credited for the strategic partnership between our countries for three decades,” Prime Minister Modi said at the summit which took place hours after the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries held their first. “2 + 2” dialogue with the aim of broadening the scope of discussions on issues of strategic importance. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed China during the “2 + 2” meeting with his Russian counterpart, accusing Beijing of unprovoked aggression, and said India was looking for “sensitive and responsive” partners. The Prime Minister also referred to cooperation in the economic field, in which the two countries adopt a long-term vision. “To achieve the goals of this partnership, we need to encourage our business leaders,” he added. Referring to changing geopolitics and changing fundamentals of global politics, he said Indo-Russian friendship has been constant amid all of these variables. “The two countries helped each other and also took care of their respective sensitivities,” Prime Minister Modi said. Mr Putin called India a “great power” and a “tried friend”. The summit is the first in person between the two leaders since they met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in 2019 in Brasilia. The Russian president skipped the G20 and COP26 summits this year. Referring to bilateral trade, the Russian president said it fell 17% last year but rose 30% this year in the first nine months. “We are working in very promising sectors, in particular energy and space. We are also working and cooperating in the military and technological fields,” Putin said. The Russian president said the two countries continue to cooperate on the global agenda. “We are naturally concerned about everything related to terrorism, terrorist financing and drug trafficking and that is why we are naturally concerned about the situation in Afghanistan,” he added. Stressing that the two countries have organized joint military exercises in Indian and Russian territories, he said Russia intends to work more on this issue.

