Lynching in Pakistan: Imran Khan pledges severity with suspects after Sri Lankan accused of blasphemy killed by mobs | World news





More than 100 people have been arrested in Pakistan following the brutal lynching of a Sri Lankan accused of blasphemy, with the country’s government condemning the violence.

Priyantha Diyawadana, a 48-year-old factory manager, was killed by rabid Muslims after being accused of desecrating posters bearing the name of the Prophet of Islam Mohammed.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet that he informed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of the arrests by telephone, and also expressed his country’s anger and shame.

I spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in the United Arab Emirates to convey our nation’s anger and shame to the people of Sri Lanka over the vigilante murder of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot. I informed him that more than 100 people had been arrested and assured him that they would be prosecuted with all the rigor of the law.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 4, 2021

He also assured the Sri Lankan leader that “the full severity of the law” would be used against those responsible for Friday’s “vigilante murder”.

A crowd of hundreds descended on the sports equipment factory in Sialkot district in Punjab province and seized Mr. Diyawadana after he was accused of blasphemy.

They lynched him before burning his body in public, police said.

The charred body of the victim will be transported to Islamabad, where officials from the Sri Lankan embassy will return the coffin to their home.

In Pakistan’s conservative society, allegations of blasphemy can provoke mob attacks, and the country’s blasphemy law provides for the death penalty for anyone convicted of the offense.

Police arrested 13 suspects and detained dozens more allegedly involved in the lynching.

Image: People protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka after the lynching

Punjab investigators examined footage from around 160 CCTV cameras to determine the role of potential suspects and police said 10 teams were conducting raids to locate more people involved.

Protests have since erupted outside the Pakistani high commission in Sri Lanka against the murder.

Mr Khan then tweeted about the bravery of a civilian who put his life in danger in an attempt to protect Mr Diyawadana from the vigilante mob – and said he would receive an award.

On behalf of the nation, I would like to salute the moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who did his best to shelter and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, including putting his own life in danger while trying physically to protect the victim. We will deliver Tamgha i Shujaat to him

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 5, 2021

Under Pakistan’s Penal Code, blasphemy against any recognized religion is punishable, with perpetrators ranging from a fine to death.

The country’s government has long been under pressure to change its blasphemy laws, a move Islamists firmly resist.

