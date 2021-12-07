The United States and China continue to dominate the Indo-Pacific, according to the Lowy Institute Asia Power Index

U.S. power in Asia has grown under President Joe Biden as the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened China’s rise regionally, according to an annual index from the foreign affairs think tank, the Lowy Institute.

Key points: The Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index predicts that the next century will be dominated by the United States and China

The Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index predicts that the next century will be dominated by the United States and China Australia has been a major regional vaccine donor, but AUKUS and border closures impacted its power in Asia in 2021

Australia has been a major regional vaccine donor, but AUKUS and border closures impacted its power in Asia in 2021 A recent Australian National University report called on Australia to strengthen ties with Japan

The Asia PowerIndex takes into account a wide range of metrics, including economic and military capabilities, economic relations and defense networks, as well as diplomatic and cultural influence.

In 2021, the United States remained the most powerful country in the Asia-Pacific region, with China coming in second, after a growing influence on the index in recent years.

“The pandemic has really hit most countries in terms of their ability to shape and respond to their external environment, but the United States has actually gained global power for the first time since 2018,” Herv Lemahieu, research director of the Lowy Institute, told the ABC.

Alyssa Leng, researcher and economist at Lowy who co-authored the Index, said “a significant part of the upward shift in the United States as a powerhouse is due to the takeover of the Biden administration “.

“Starting from a weak base since the Trump years, the United States has returned quite strongly in its diplomatic influence in the region,” she said, highlighting the donation of 90 million doses of vaccine to Asia. by Washington, twice as much as Beijing.

China’s influence declined for the first time since the index began in 2018.

Economic challenges, including an aging population, have slowed the growth of its ability to wield power in Asia, Lemahieu said.

“It will continue to grow economically, but the question is how fast will that growth continue?

China continues to develop its military capabilities and influence. ( AP: Xinhua )

“China will never be as dominant as the United States once was, but we are truly poised for a sort of bipolar century in the Indo-Pacific more dependent on the whims of the United States and China,” he said. he declared.

Nevertheless, Chinese military spending is now 50% higher than that of India, Japan, Taiwan and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) combined, the report notes. .

China “remains far ahead of everyone else in the region” in terms of overall power, Leng said.

Australia and Indonesia are the main middle powers in Asia

Australia came in sixth place in the Asia Power Index 2021, behind Japan, India and Russia.

The report found that Australia’s border closures had eroded its cultural influence. ( Reuters: Jaimi Joy )

Despite a protracted diplomatic dispute with China, its largest trading partner, Australia, improved its resilience in 2021, Lowy’s analysis concluded.

Australia’s vaccine donation to Asia-Pacific countries had been “really quite generous”, especially on a per capita basis, Leng said.

The AUKUS security pact signed by Australia with the United States and the United Kingdom in September meant becoming “more dependent on the American ability and willingness to maintain a balance of military forces in Asia compared to the rise in power of China, ”said Mr. Lemahieu.

Ms Leng said this represented “a deepening rather than a broadening of Australia’s defense partnerships in the region”.

“Australia seems to be moving all in with the United States at this point.”

“Very little information has emerged around AUKUS until more clarity emerges from the details, and we are seeing longer term diplomatic reactions from the region, it is difficult to predict what effects this will have.” , she said.

Border closures due to COVID-19 have also seen Australia’s ability to conduct defense diplomacy and exert cultural influence through tourism and international education, Lemahieu said.

Australia’s economic influence in the region has also waned, for example being replaced by China as the main investor in Papua New Guinea.

“We invest more in New Zealand than in many other Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia,” added Mr. Lemahieu.

Indonesia first ranked in the top 10 of the Index despite being hit hard by the pandemic in its country, edging Singapore as “the most influential player on the diplomatic front. In Southeast Asia.

The Lowy Institute claims Joko Widodo is a “leading statesman” in Asia. ( Reuters: Andy Buchanan )

Mr Lemahieu said it was a “oddity” that a country of the population and size of Indonesia had not entered the top ten before.

“Many developing countries like Indonesia are rather inward-looking and face problems in the ability to project their power and leadership onto the world stage,” he said.

The report said President Joko Widodo had “consolidated his position as a leading statesman on the regional scene”.

Nonetheless, he noted, Indonesia, like all of its Southeast Asian neighbors, lacks the military might to take on China.

Call to strengthen Japan-Australia ties

Japan is a “smart power” that wields significant diplomatic, economic and cultural influence with limited resources, according to the Lowy report, but its influence waned in 2021 due to a declining economy and an aging population.

In a report released last month, ANU Australia-Japan Research Center director Shiro Armstrong said Australia needs to strengthen its “already strong” ties with Japan, especially through energy cooperation for fight against climate change.

“Japan is Australia’s benchmark relationship in Asia,” Associate Professor Armstrong said.

“It is the world’s third-largest economy, Australia’s second-largest source of investment and until the fall in commodity trade in 2020, it was Australia’s second-largest trading partner.

“But the relationship with Japan must be rethought if it is to face the major challenges that the two countries [face] both at home and abroad if it is to survive and prosper in the 21st century, ”said Dr. Armstrong.