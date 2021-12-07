Narendra Modi to inaugurate BASE University building in Bangalore today





The new building is expected to be inaugurated four years after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh announced the first academic session of BASE University on October 4, 2017.

BASE university campus file image. base.ac.in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a newly constructed Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University (BASE University) building on the Jnanabharati campus of the University of Bengaluru on Monday. Last month, CN Ashwatha Narayana, state minister of higher education, chaired a meeting and reviewed preparations for the prime minister’s meeting. He said: “This prestigious center of studies was created with the aim of making Ambedkar’s dream of empowering marginalized sections of society a reality.” Looking forward to welcoming our beloved PM arenarendramodi I enter #NammaBengaluru on December 6 when he arrived for the inauguration of the new campus of the Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Economics. Discussions were held with officials and ministers regarding preparations for the event. pic.twitter.com/yblLA8eLHI Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) November 24, 2021 The building was constructed by the housing department. The new building was built two years ago with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore. The London School of Economics is the inspiration for the building. At present, BASE University has 240 students and only 50 of them stay on campus. There is a permanent staff of 10 professors, as well as a few guest professors. The number of faculty members will increase as more and more students join. The new building is expected to be inaugurated four years after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh announced the first academic session of BASE University on October 4, 2017. With the contribution of agencies Read all Latest news, New Trends, Cricket news, Bollywood News,

