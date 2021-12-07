SEC investigates Trump Media & Technology Group





The United States Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking, among other details, information on the identities of certain investors in the company which is considering merging with Donald Trump’s newly formed social network and media in connection with an investigation “Preliminary”, according to financial documents. .

The disclosure of the SEC investigation comes after the announcement in October that the Trump Media & Technology Group – which is preparing a social media network called “Truth Social” and a subscription streaming service filled with “not awakened” programs – plans to become a listed entity through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

In early November 2021, Digital World Acquisition received “a voluntary request for information and documents from the SEC which sought, among other things, documents relating to DWAC board meetings, policies and procedures relating to trading, identification of banking, telephone and email addresses, the identity of certain investors and certain documents and communications between DWAC and TMTG, ”according to documents filed by the SEC on Dec. 6.

“According to the SEC’s request, the investigation does not mean that the SEC has concluded that someone has broken the law or that the SEC has a negative opinion of DWAC or any person, event or security,” the documents say. .

In addition, DWAC received a request for information from the private Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) regarding a transaction review that preceded the announcement of the merger deal with Trump’s media company. According to FINRA’s request, “the investigation should not be interpreted as an indication that FINRA has determined that violations of Nasdaq rules or federal securities laws have taken place, nor as a reflection on the merits. of the securities involved or on any person who traded in those securities, ”according to documents filed by the DWAC.

On Saturday, December 4, DWAC and TMTG announced that Digital World Acquisition had entered into agreements for $ 1 billion in committed capital – to be received when the merger with Trump Media & Technology Group is completed – with “a diverse group of institutional investors ”. that he did not identify. The latest financing transaction will provide estimated proceeds of approximately $ 1.25 billion (after deducting estimated transaction expenses) for the combined DWAC-TMTG entity, according to the companies.

“$ 1 billion sends an important message to Big Tech that censorship and political discrimination must end,” Trump, identified as TMTG chairman, said in a statement. “America is ready for Truth Social, a platform that will not discriminate on the basis of political ideology. As our balance sheet grows, TMTG will be in a stronger position to fight the tyranny of Big Tech. “

Trump plans to launch his own social network after the twice-indicted former US president was kicked or suspended from all major internet platforms over his role in the deadly Jan.6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. This summer, Trump sued Facebook, Twitter, and Google (and their CEOs) alleging they violated his First Amendment rights, despite the Constitution’s free speech guarantees not governing private companies.

Trump Media & Technology Group has announced that it will launch the Truth Social app as an invite-only beta in November. The company expects a public rollout in the first quarter of 2022. The Trump subscription VOD service will be called TMTG Plus, led by Scott St. John, a former executive producer of shows such as “Deal or No Deal”. And “America’s Got Talent.” It has not announced a price or a planned launch date. The SVOD service will include entertainment programming as well as “news, podcasts and more.”

