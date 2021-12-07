Jokowi obtains 3 tons of oranges from the inhabitants of Karo at the Palace





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo received six representatives of residents of Liang Melas Datas, Karo Regency, North Sumatra Province, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (6/12/2021).

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Novice Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo received six representatives of residents of Liang Melas Datas, Karo Regency, North Sumatra Province, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (6/12/2021). In addition to conveying their aspirations, the representatives also brought a truck full of oranges with a total weight of 3 tons as a gift for Jokowi. One of the residents’ representatives, Setia Sembiring, said he and his colleagues had met with the president in the hope of drawing attention to the damaged road conditions in his area. According to him, the damaged road also affected residents of six villages and three hamlets in Liang Melas Datas. Also read: Jokowi calls for booster vaccinations to be prepared next month, here’s the progress Earlier we delivered these gifts, hopefully and we hope the president will pay attention to us, the people of Liang Melas village, there are six villages and three hamlets, ”Setia said, quoted in a press release. of the presidential secretariat, Monday. “So we really hope that the president’s help can improve our village a little,” he continued. During the meeting, Jokowi said the damaged road at Liang Melas Datas would be repaired soon. The president ordered the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) to repair the road and this was followed by direct field checks by the North Sumatra National Road Implementation Center (BBPJN) , General Directorate of Motorways Sunday (5/12/2021). Also read: Not Sri Mulyani, this character became the actor who circumcised the budget of the MPR I heard it all, so I don’t need to tell you that I heard it. On Saturday I ordered from the Minister of Public Works, yesterday I got there. “This morning he said he started looking at the pitch, measured it, it would be done soon,” Jokowi said. After receiving the oranges brought by the resident representatives, Jokowi also provided cash assistance to the farmers of Liang Melas Datas. He also said he plans to visit the village when the road is finished. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Source: Kompas.com

Publisher: Novice Laoli

