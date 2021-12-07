‘Shameful’: Pakistan grapples with fallout from mob killings





ISLAMABAD, December 6 (Reuters) – A shocking and deadly mob attack on a Sri Lankan factory manager accused of blasphemy in eastern Pakistan last week sparked days of soul-searching as the remains of the man were airlifted to his home country.

The violence, which has been condemned by rights watchdogs including Amnesty International, has also drawn intense reactions from politicians, celebrities and journalists on social media.

“Shame !! My stomach hurts !!” actress Mahira Khan wrote on Twitter shortly after the lynching.

Crowds of factory workers in Pakistan’s Punjab province tortured and burned a Sri Lankan manager on Friday in an attack that Prime Minister Imran Khan said brought shame on the country.

The murder sounded the alarm over the potential blasphemy charges to fuel mob violence in Pakistan, coming just weeks after at least seven police officers were killed in clashes with the radical TLP movement, which has builds his identity on fighting against what he considers blasphemy.

Mass assassinations on charges of blasphemy are common in predominantly Muslim Pakistan, where the crime can be punishable by death.

Other politicians and the country’s powerful military also issued statements condemning the attack.

“Collective violence cannot be acceptable under any circumstances because (the) state has laws to deal with all offenses,” Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said on Twitter.

The victim’s body was returned to Sri Lankan authorities over the weekend and then airlifted to his home country, a government source in Punjab province told Reuters.

Punjabi police said the arrests were continuing.

“In the past 12 hours, police have arrested seven other key figures, including one involved in planning an attack on a Sri Lankan manager,” they said in a statement.

Some politicians and activists have argued that broader societal and political change is needed, beyond the legal consequences for those involved.

“Arrests should of course be made, but there must be a clear assessment of why the crowds feel impunity,” said Senator Sherry Rehman, member of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

In an op-ed titled “Horror in Sialkot”, the main newspaper Dawn criticized Pakistan on Sunday for “appeasing religious extremists”.

“Once again, it reminds us of how far this nation has descended into the abyss,” the editorial said.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

