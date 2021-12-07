Trump attacks media and Mark Milley in rude Mar-a-Lago speech | Donald trump





In remarks to diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump called the US media crooked bastards and General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, an idiot. .

The curvy and crass speech of Turning Point USA, a group of young conservatives, was broadcast by Jack Posobiec, a right-wing blogger and provocateur.

The insult to the press recalled spades while Trump was in power, including labeling journalists and editors fake news and enemy of the people, attacks by many media considered dangerous, inviting political violence .

The country is in a very important and dangerous place, Trump said, amid familiar lies about his defeat in the 2020 election, which he said was the result of electoral fraud.

We have no press. The press is so corrupt. We have no press. If there’s a good story about us, a good story about any Republicans, Conservatives, they make it a bad story. And if it’s a bad story, they make it the worst story ever. They are the most dishonest group of people.

Trump claimed to have transformed Americans’ perspective on the press, saying that when I first announced that I was running in 2015, they had a 94% to 95% approval rating. And right now, they have a lower approval rating than Congress.

I consider it a great honor because they are a very dishonest and crooked bunch of bastards.

The remark met with laughter.

As with most of Trump’s claims, his claim regarding media approval ratings could be debatable.

In 2015, the year Trump ran for the White House, Gallup said 40% of Americans have a great deal or quite a bit of confidence in the mass media to report the news completely, accurately, and fairly.

In 2019, halfway through the Trump presidency, Suzanne Nossel, chief executive of PEN America, told the Guardian that her attacks on the press were insidious and aimed at intimidating some sort of mud-dragging effort, an assassination of character and alarming sound.

In 2021, the year Trump left office, Gallup said 21% of Americans had a great deal or a great deal of trust in newspapers. For news broadcasts, the figure was 16%. For Congress, it was 12%.

Trump insulted Milley as part of a long complaint about Joe Bidens’ handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Impersonating the gritty voice of the generals, Trump said: I will never forget Milley when he said to myself, sir, sir. It is cheaper to leave the equipment than to bring it.

Trump said he asked: you think it’s cheaper to leave it there so they can have it than to fill it with half a tank of gasoline and send it to Pakistan or to bring it back to our country?

Yes, sir, we think it’s cheaper, sir.

That’s when I realized he was a fucking idiot.

Trump regularly complains about Milley, especially his portrayal in bestselling books as a key figure in efforts to contain Trump at the end of his term.

Trump’s penchant for profanity is well known, as his four-year presidency has prompted some American media to question what words could be properly printed.

The Guardian has long had few such qualms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/dec/06/trump-attacks-us-media-mark-milley-foul-mouthed-speech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos