Highlights from Modi-Putin talks: Prime Minister Modi meets with his Russian counterpart







10:36 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Priya Jaiswal









9:51 p.m. (ACTUAL)

posted by Poor Joshi Prime Minister Modi pushes back Russian President Vladimir Putin









9:03 p.m. (ACTUAL)

posted by Poor Joshi Putin’s visit to India indicates personal relationship with PM Modi: Shringla Putin’s visit to India indicates personal relationship with PM Modi: Shringla









8:40 p.m. (ACTUAL)

posted by Poor Joshi Russia, India sign deal to produce Kalashnikov automatic rifles in India During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, the two countries signed an agreement to produce Kalashnikov automatic rifles in India. Russia hopes to supply India with more S-400 missile systems as part of the deal’s options.









6:30 p.m. EST

posted by Poor Joshi We see India as a great power: Putin









6:25 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Poor Joshi India-Russia relationship is truly unique: PM Modi









6:18 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Poor Joshi No change in the pace of growth of Indo-Russian relations: PM Modi No change in the pace of growth of Indo-Russian relations: PM Modi









6:14 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Priya Jaiswal Modi appreciates Putin’s coming to India “Your love for India is evident; Despite Covid and other challenges, relations between India and Russia have always grown stronger ‘: Prime Minister Modi delivers opening remarks at bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.









6:13 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Priya Jaiswal PM Modi meets with Putin at Hyderabad House for bilateral talks PM Modi said: “Our special and privileged strategic partnership continues to grow stronger. “









6:11 p.m. (ACTUAL)

posted by Priya Jaiswal Prime Minister Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House









5:41 p.m. (ACTUAL)

posted by Poor Joshi PM Modi reaches Hyderabad House Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Hyderabad House in the nation’s capital. He will soon begin his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.









4:38 p.m. (ACTUAL)

posted by Poor Joshi India will decide who to buy arms from (Russian Foreign Minister) India will decide who to buy arms from (Russian Foreign Minister)









4:37 p.m. (ACTUAL)

posted by Poor Joshi Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks on S-400 deal Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks on S-400 deal









3:57 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Poor Joshi Conclusion of India-Russia 2 + 2 meeting with Russia Conclusion of India-Russia 2 + 2 meeting with Russia









3:56 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Poor Joshi EAM S Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov EAM S Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov









3:43 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Poor Joshi India and Russia sign four agreements India and Russia signed 4 agreements on Monday, including the 2021-2031 military-technical cooperation program agreement and the 20th IRIGC-M & MTC protocol (signed by the two defense ministers), sources said.









12:55 (REAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha S Jaishankar addresses India Russia 2 + 2 dialogue The situation in Afghanistan has wider repercussions, including for Central Asia, said EAM S Jaishankar during the India-Russia 2 + 2 dialogue.









12:54 (REAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha Terrorism and violent extremism are major challenges: Jaishankar During India-Russia 2 + 2 Dialogue, EAM S Jaishankar describes terrorism, violent extremism and radicalization as major challenges facing the region









12:53 (ACTUAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha Indo-Russian relations have been close and tested in a world that has changed so much: S Jaishankar at the 2 + 2 dialogue









12:52 (REAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha Indo-Russian defense engagements have progressed in unprecedented ways in recent times: Rajnath Singh.









12:51 (REAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha Covid, extraordinary militarization in the neighborhood, unprovoked aggression on the northern border have posed several challenges for India: Rajnath Singh









12:49 (REAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha India’s development needs are colossal and its defense challenges are legitimate, real and immediate: Rajnath Singh at the India-Russia 2 + 2 dialogue









12:44 (REAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha India is confident to overcome the challenges it faces with strong political will and the inherent capabilities of its people, said Rajnath Singh.









12:42 (ACTUAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha This is a historic day in our bilateral relations, said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during the inaugural “2 + 2” dialogue between India and Russia.









12:41 (ACTUAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha India, Russia Hold Inaugural “2 + 2” Dialogue in New Delhi









12:24 (REAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha India, Russia sign deals to buy more than 6 lakh AK-203 assault rifles









10:50 a.m. (ACTUAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin share a relationship of “great trust” (EAM) For us, the annual India-Russia summit is a unique event. Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a relationship of great trust. We look forward to very important outcomes from the Summit, said Dr S Jaishankar of EAM.









10:47 a.m. (ACTUAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha India-Russia partnership is “special and unique”: EAM S Jaishankar









10:45 a.m. (REAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha EAM S Jaishankar meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov









10:44 a.m. (ACTUAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha Rajnath Singh meets Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu









10:41 a.m. (ACTUAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha Government gives final approval to 5,000 rupee AK 203 rifle deal ahead of Putin’s visit Prior to the summit, India cleared the long-standing AK 203 Kalashnikov rifle deal worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for the production of more than five lakh of these rifles at Korwa in Amethi by a Indo-Russian joint venture. The two sides are also expected to conclude the final phase of negotiations for a logistics support agreement, which is expected to be signed either in the two plus two talks or at the summit.









10:04 a.m. (REAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha India and Russia to sign more than 10 agreements India and Russia are expected to sign more than 10 agreements following annual talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin. These agreements will cover the fields of space, culture, science and technology, defense, etc.









10:01 a.m. (ACTUAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha India and Russia to discuss key bilateral, regional and international issues in their first 2 + 2 dialogue During the summit as well as during the inaugural “2 + 2” defense and foreign talks, the two sides are also expected to focus on the situation in Afghanistan and the growing threat of terrorism, especially from groups like Lashkar- e-Taiba and Jaish -e-Mohammed.









9:59 a.m. (ACTUAL)

posted by Rashi Hardaha Modi-Poutin summit talks begin at 5.30 p.m. According to the Foreign Office (MEA), Prime Minister Modi and President Putin will start summit talks at 5:30 p.m. and the Russian leader will leave Delhi at 9:30 p.m.









