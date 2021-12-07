Indonesia’s volcanic eruption toll stands at 14 (update)

The eruption of Java’s largest mountain surprised residents on Saturday, sending thousands to flee.



Indonesian rescuers rushed to find survivors in villages covered in molten ash on Sunday after the Mount Semeru eruption killed at least 14 people and left dozens injured.

The eruption of the largest mountain on the island of Java surprised residents on Saturday, sending thousands to flee and forcing hundreds of families to take refuge in makeshift shelters.

At least 11 villages in Lumajang district in east Java were covered with volcanic ash, submerging homes and vehicles, suffocating livestock and leaving at least 1,300 evacuees to seek refuge in mosques, schools and town halls.

“We didn’t know it was hot mud,” said Bunadi, a resident of Kampung Renteng, a village of about 3,000 people. “All of a sudden the sky darkened as rains and hot smoke rolled in.”

Dramatic footage showed Semeru pumping an ash mushroom into the sky that towered over the screaming residents of a nearby village as they fled.

“The death toll so far is 14,” National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said at a press conference on Sunday.

Two of the victims have been identified, he said in an earlier statement.

At least 56 people, including two pregnant women, were injured in the rash, health officials said, and most suffered severe burns.

Residents are fleeing the eruption.



President Joko Widodo on Sunday ordered a rapid emergency response to find casualties after the scale of the disaster became clear, said Secretary of State Pratikno, who, like many Indonesians, wears only a only name.

As many as 10 trapped people were rescued in areas surrounding Lumajang, Muhari said, as villagers and rescuers worked through the night to find people alive or retrieve bodies.

But rescue efforts were hampered by hot ash and debris, with evacuations temporarily suspended on Sunday due to ash clouds, Indonesian channel Metro TV reported, stressing the difficulty of the operation.

The country’s geological agency said rain is expected for the next three days, which could further hamper rescue work.

There is also a risk that the rain will cause a new hot lava river to form from the ash sediments, the country’s top vulcanologist, Surono, told the TV station.

“Mud flow”

Many people who suffered burns mistook the hot mudslide for flooding and therefore stayed in their villages, Lumajang Public Order spokesperson Adi Hendro said.

Map of Indonesia locating Mount Semeru, which erupted on Saturday.



“They did not have time to run away,” he told AFP.

Authorities said they were still trying to confirm the fate of at least nine people.

Lava mixed with debris and heavy rain destroyed at least one bridge in Lumajang, preventing rescuers from accessing the area.

Emergency services footage showed a desolate scene in the village of Kampung Renteng, with rescuers working painfully surrounded by warped buildings and fallen trees.

“There were 10 people washed away by the mudslide,” said Salim, another resident of the village.

“One of them was almost saved. He was told to run away but said, ‘I can’t, who’s going to feed my cows?'”

Destroyed houses

In other areas, villagers desperately tried to salvage their belongings from destroyed houses, carrying mattresses and furniture on their shoulders while others carried goats in their arms.

Evacuees take refuge in a mosque in Lumajang after the eruption of Mount Semeru.



Residents have been advised not to travel within five kilometers (3.1 miles) of Semeru Crater, as the air nearby is heavily polluted and could affect vulnerable groups, Muhari said.

The ash spat from the volcano traveled up to four kilometers, the Indonesian Geological Agency reported, reaching the Indian Ocean in southern Java.

The volcano’s state of alert remained at its second highest level since its previous major eruption in December 2020, which also forced thousands to flee and destroyed villages.

The head of the Indonesian Volcanology Center said he warned authorities on Thursday against an increase in volcanic activity.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of the continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity, and the country has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

In late 2018, an eruption in the strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra triggered an underwater landslide and tsunami that killed more than 400 people.

The Semeru volcano on the island of Java in Indonesia spews hot clouds

