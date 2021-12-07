Why Donald Trump cares * so * about Georgia





Perdue is the gem of that strategy, a successful former senator and businessman who narrowly lost a second round to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D) in January. Trump had been encouraging Perdue to enter the race for months.

“Are you running for governor, David Perdue?” He asked the former senator at a rally in September, adding that Perdue was a “great guy.” urging. Earlier this month, Trump insisted that “the base MAGA just won’t vote for [Kemp] after what he did with regard to the integrity of the elections and two horribly organized elections, for the president and then two seats in the Senate. In addition to Perdue, State Senator Burt Jones is running for the seat of lieutenant governor after current Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a prominent Trump critic, announced he would not be running for a second term. And Representative Jody Hice, still with Trump’s instigation and support, is running against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in next year’s Republican primary. .)

Georgia Republicans fear the possibility of a Kemp-Perdue clash – especially with 2018 candidate Stacey Abrams, who is running again in 2022 for Democrats.

“I would hate to see two good men go head to head,” Eric Tanenblatt, former chief of staff to former Republican Gov. Sonny Perdue, told CNN’s Mike Warren last month. “After watching the Republican Party become the dominant party in Georgia, I’m curious that a sitting Republican governor would be challenged by another Republican.”

Tanenblatt makes a good point – whether, that is, Trump focused on what is best for the Republican Party, as there is no doubt that a fight between Kemp and Perdue makes one or the other man more vulnerable to Abrams in a general election.

But, of course, Trump isn’t focusing on what’s best for the Republican Party. He’s focused on doing what’s best for Donald Trump. And the former president is determined to make sure what happened in 2020 doesn’t happen to him in 2024.

Now, it’s worth noting here that what “happened” to Trump in 2020 was that he got fewer votes than President Joe Biden in Georgia. Biden got 2,473,633 votes (49.5%) versus 2,461,854 (49.2%) for Trump. Yes, it was very close! But, there was – and there is – no reliable evidence of fraud or electoral manipulation that would have allowed Trump to achieve victory in the state. Remember Trump repeatedly pressured Raffensperger to “find” the votes he needed to be declared the winner. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump told Georgia’s secretary of state in a phone call in early January.

Raffensperger refused, correctly noting that his job was not to find votes but rather to ensure that the votes cast were correctly counted and verified.

Trump wants someone in that job – as well as in the governor’s mansion – in 2024 who won’t turn down his request to “find” the votes he needs, so he’s creating chaos in the Georgia Republican Party for himself. ensure that result.

If you have any doubts about Perdue’s loyalty – and what he would do if placed in the Governor’s mansion before the 2024 presidential election – all you need to do is listen to what he said in a video announcing his campaign on Monday.

“[Kemp] failed us all and can’t win in November, ”Perdue said. “Instead of protecting our election, he ceded to Abrams and cost us two Senate seats, the Senate majority and gave Joe Biden a free rein. Think how different it would be today if Kemp had fought Abrams first instead of fighting Trump. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/06/politics/donald-trump-georgia-david-perdue/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos