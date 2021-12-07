Imran Khan announces bravery award for man who tried to save Sri Lankan manager – News





Khan announced to honor Malik Adnan and award him the Tamgha i Shujaat

Posted: Sun Dec 5, 2018 2021, 18:25

Last update: Mon. Dec. 6 2021, 7:16 AM

New footage has surfaced of the incident involving the lynching of Priyantha Diyawadana, a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot, following blasphemy charges against him. The video revealed how his colleague Malik Adnan tried to shield him from the crowd.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took note of the viral footage and acknowledged his courage and bravery.

Malik Adnan attempted to shelter and save his Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob of Sialkot, putting his own life in danger by physically protecting the victim.

Khan announced that he would honor Adnan and award him the Tamgha i Shujaat, the second highest civilian honor for bravery bestowed by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter on Sunday, he said: On behalf of the nation, I want to salute the moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who has done his best to house and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the crowd of vigilantes in Sialkot, endangering his own. life by physically trying to protect the victim. We will deliver Tamgha i Shujaat to him.

The Pakistani prime minister also told the Sri Lankan president that more than 100 people had been arrested for the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager and that the suspects would be prosecuted with all the rigor of the law.

Imran Khan said in an overnight tweet that he spoke by phone with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to convey the country’s anger and shame and assure him that justice would be served for the murder of Priyantha Kumara by a vigilante Friday.

The wife of engineer Priyantha Kumara called on the government of Pakistan and the government of Sri Lanka to conduct a fair trial and bring to justice the murder of her husband in Pakistan.

Priyantha Kumara, manager of a factory in Sialkot, Pakistan, was publicly attacked and killed by a mob on Friday, December 3.

I learned about the brutal murder of my husband from the information, later I also saw this on the Internet. He was a very innocent man, she said when speaking to BBC reporters in Sinhala.

I call on the leaders of Sri Lanka and Pakistan to bring justice for my husband and two children, bringing the perpetrators to justice, she continued.

