Trump SPAC under investigation by federal regulators, including SEC





Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the Trump Tower in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, New York on October 18, 2021.

Jeenah Moon | Reuters

PSPC, which is considering merging with former President Donald Trump’s new social media company, revealed on Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission and another regulator asked it a few weeks ago for information regarding stock transactions and communications. with Trump’s company before the deal was announced.

The SEC and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority investigations were disclosed in an 8-K file with the SEC by Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group.

Trump’s company plans to launch a social media platform called “TRUTH Social,” which would compete with Twitter and Facebook, both of which have banned the former president over his incitement to the 6 January at the Capitol. CNBC reported last week that the company apparently missed a deadline announced in November for the launch of a beta version of TRUTH Social.

DWAC shares were trading at $ 43.19 a share on Monday morning, down nearly 3% from the filing’s announcement, even as stock markets were higher overall.

The filing comes just two days after Trump Media & Technology Group and DWAC said PSPC had struck deals to secure $ 1 billion in committed capital from a “diverse group of institutional investors” to be received when the merger will be carried out. The identity of these investors in this so-called PIPE, or private investment in public stocks, has not been publicly disclosed.

Monday’s 8-K filing by DWAC detailed the terms of PIPE, which subscribers will get shares with an initial conversion price of $ 33.60 per share.

The SEC and FINRA investigations were disclosed at the end of the case.

DWAC and Trump’s company did not immediately respond to an email from CNBC asking why the investigations were not disclosed until a few weeks after DWAC was contacted by regulators and also whether PIPE investors had ever been informed of surveys when their capital was requested.

In its filing, the company SPAC said that shortly after the announcement of the merger agreement with Trump’s company, FINRA requested information on stock transactions “leading up to the public announcement of the merger agreement of October 20, 2021 ”.

DWAC’s stock price rose significantly after the deal was announced, and the volume of trading in the company’s shares exploded.

Shares of the blank check company, which were trading at around $ 10 a share before the merger was disclosed, climbed to $ 175 a share in the days that followed.

DWAC also said on Monday that in early November, the SEC sent DWAC a voluntary request for information and documents seeking documents relating to DWAC board meetings, policies on stock trading. , the identities of certain investors, and the details of communications between DWAC and Trump’s social media company.

The record indicates that the SEC and FINRA indicated in their claims that there had been no determination of a violation of securities laws or other wrongdoing on the part of the company.

The DWAC filing comes three weeks after Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Asked the SEC to investigate possible securities violations involving the merger.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Warren, in his request, noted reports that DWAC “may have committed securities violations by holding private and undisclosed discussions about the merger as early as May 2021, while omitting this information in [SEC] filing and other public statements.

Warren said in a Twitter post on Monday that she was happy regulators were reviewing the deal. “No one is above the law and there may have been serious violations of securities laws during the proposed merger of Digital World Acquisition Corp and Trump’s media company,” he said. she tweeted.

But the SEC and FINRA investigations predate Warren’s request, according to DWAC’s 8-K file.

“DWAC has received some preliminary requests for information from regulatory authorities, with which it is cooperating,” the company said in the filing.

“Specifically, in late October and early November 2021, DWAC received a request for information from FINRA, regarding the events (in particular, a trade review) leading up to the public announcement of the May 20 merger agreement. October 2021 “, indicates the file.

“According to FINRA’s request, the investigation should not be interpreted as an indication that FINRA has determined that violations of Nasdaq rules or federal securities laws have taken place, nor as a reflection on the merits of the securities involved or on any person who traded in those securities. “

The social media app will be developed by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG).

Rafael Henrique | LightRocket | Getty Images

In addition, in early November 2021, DWAC received a voluntary request for information and documents from the SEC which requested, among other things, documents relating to DWAC board meetings, trading policies and procedures. , to the identification of banking transactions, telephone and e-mail addresses, the identity of certain investors and certain documents and communications between DWAC and TMTG, ”indicates the DWAC file.

“According to the SEC’s request, the investigation does not mean that the SEC has concluded that someone has broken the law or that the SEC has a negative opinion of DWAC or any person, event or security.”

Additional reporting by CNBC’s Kevin Breuninger

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/06/trump-spac-investigated-by-federal-regulators-including-sec.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos