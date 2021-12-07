Secretariat of the Cabinet of the Republic of Indonesia | President calls for COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6 to 11 to begin immediately





World Health Organization or WHO asks countries around the world to increase sample genome sequencing, prepare the response of health establishments, restrict community activities and speed up vaccines for vulnerable communities. This is done to suppress the spread of the new variant of Omicron which has been detected in around 45 countries. Children belong to the age group most affected by this variant. Therefore, the government is encouraging the acceleration of vaccination for this age group. Previously, the president had indicated that with regard to quarantine, this would continue to apply for 10 days of quarantine for people from abroad outside the 11 banned countries. Then it is also linked to vaccines for children aged 6 to 11 (years), Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs (Menko Ekon) Airlangga Hartarto said in a press release after attending a limited meeting on the Assessment of the Implementation of Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) led by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Monday (12/06/2021), at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta. In addition, the government is also preparing a vaccination implementation plan. booster which should be achieved in the coming year. This implementation will be regulated by the regulation of the Minister of Health (Permenkes). The President also requested that the activities booster The vaccinations are already prepared for January. We are therefore in the process of finalizing the vaccines based on the PBI (beneficiaries of the contribution aid) and also the non-PBI vaccines. This will be regulated in the Permenkes in the not too distant future, Airlangga said. Regarding national immunization achievements, Airlangga said coverage for the first dose of immunization was 68.42 percent and the second dose was 47.55 percent of the target. There are still nine provinces where the coverage of the first dose of immunization is less than 50 percent, namely West Sulawesi, South Sulawesi, North Moluccas, Central Sulawesi, West Papua, Moluccas, South East Sulawesi, Aceh and Papua. In his press statement, the coordinating minister of economic affairs also explained the preparations for the Christmas and New Year (Nataru) holidays. He stressed that the policy of limiting activities during this period would be adjusted to the advice of the WHO and set out in the instructions of the Minister of the Interior (inmendagri). However, the activities will be detailed. The maximum activity is therefore at the shopping center, then 75% for restaurants, and 75% for various activities. However, there is a limit on the number which is maximized to 50 people and those whotravelingthose who have been vaccinated, he added. In addition, the coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs said the meeting also discussed the preparation of a series of G20 activities that will start soon. Establishment of health protocols with the systembubble will take place at the meeting venue and other locations. There will be health protocols Thisbbecome, danpenerapanbubbleit is done at the location of the hotel, meeting place,side event, and using the PeduliLindung app and all participants are tested for antigen every day, he concluded.(FID / UN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-minta-vaksinasi-covid-19-bagi-anak-usia-6-11-tahun-segera-dimulai/

