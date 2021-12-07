Line of Duty boss Jed Mercurio rejects Boris Johnson ‘hearing’ for show after he was pictured in police uniform





Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio couldn’t help but search Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister was pictured in a police uniform on Monday. The PM was seen donning a police vest, coat and hat as he observed an early morning Merseyside police raid on a Liverpool home as part of Operation Toxic to infiltrate County connections Lines. Jed joked that his appearance could have served as an audition for the BBC’s hit drama, which explores police corruption in a fictional force. Thank you for submitting your audition for the next round of #Course of action but were looking for a character with at least one redemptive moral principle and a performance that even just puts a hint of doubt in the public’s mind that he might not be totally bent pic.twitter.com/3jnJL74c5f – Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) December 6, 2021 However, fans shouldn’t expect to see Johnson on the show anytime soon, as Jed tweeted: Thanks for submitting your audition for the next #LineofDuty series but be looking for a character with at least one principle. redemptive morale and a performance that even just places a glimmer of doubt in the public’s mind that it might not be totally folded. Jed has been a vocal critic of the Prime Minister in the past, with many fans also believe Line Of Duty DSU character Ian Buckells was based on the Tory leader. Jed Mercurio, creator of Line Of Duty Phillip Chin via Getty Images The officer, played by Nigel Boyle, was unmasked as the so-called fourth man in the series six finale, which ended a long hunt for a high-ranking cop at the head of a network of corrupt officers allied with organized crime. . During Buckells’ questioning, Superintendent Ted Hastings said Buckells fell through the ranks of the police force as his corruption was mistaken for incompetence. Many believed that Jed may have drawn parallels between Buckells and Johnson, with even former Labor communications director Alastair Campbell tweeting at the time: How some people can fail to beggar belief – the best troll @jed_mercurio from @BorisJohnson to date #LineOfDuty. After the finale earlier this year, Jed responded to a viewer called Lorraine who accused him of throwing a dig at Johnson with his cheap little show. He hit back: Lorraine is the result of what would happen if Jackie Lavertys’ body parts were reassembled in the wrong order. This later resulted in some Lorraine-based confusion when presenter Lorraine Kelly tweeted that Hangar momentarily thought Jed was talking about her.

