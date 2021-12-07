Connect with us

Putin, Modi reaffirm tried and true ties at New Delhi summit

NEW DELHI

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their ties at a summit in New Delhi aimed at reviving a relationship that has stagnated in recent years as India moves closer to the United States and Russia from China.

The Russian leader on Monday called India a great power, a friendly nation and a proven friend, while Modi said that despite the emergence of different geopolitical equations in recent decades, India’s friendship and Russia has been constant.

While the altered geopolitical landscape poses challenges in maintaining close ties, a strong defense partnership that dates back to the years of the Cold War is a key pillar binding the two countries. New Delhi has diversified its defense purchases in recent decades, but Russia is still India’s largest arms supplier with more than two-thirds of its Russian-sourced military equipment.

Defense relations were high on the agenda, with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh calling for increased military cooperation with Russia.

The bilateral deals signed included an agreement for India to procure more than 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles from Russia and another to expand its military technology cooperation over the next decade.

Indian officials said Russia has started delivering the S-400 air defense missile systems that India is purchasing from Moscow. Their biggest military contract was signed by New Delhi in 2018 despite the threat of sanctions from its close strategic partner, the United States.

Washington has often warned New Delhi that the purchase of five long-range surface-to-air missile systems from Russia contravenes US legislation passed in 2017, the purpose of which is, among other things, to dissuade countries from buying. Russian military equipment.

FILE – Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems roll in a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade on Red Square in Moscow, Russia on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference in the Indian capital that the deal was being implemented despite what he called US efforts to undermine the deal.

India has told U.S. officials it needs the missile defense system, one of the most sophisticated in the world, to bolster its military capabilities as it faces a hostile China along its northern borders. He hopes for a presidential waiver of the sanctions.

The Indian and Russian Defense and Foreign Ministers of the two countries, who also held a strategic dialogue in the Indian capital, stressed the importance of their relationship. With a view to boosting trade, the two sides signed 28 investment pacts in areas such as energy and shipbuilding.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, right, shakes hands with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu in New Delhi, December 6, 2021.

The situation in Afghanistan was also on the agenda of the two countries which remain wary of the terrorist potential of the country ruled by the Taliban.

Putin said the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime were major challenges for both countries.

India also hopes its ties with Russia will help it regain ground in the country where Pakistan and China have emerged as key players.

Major differences as the two countries forge new alliances will test ties in the future, analysts say. Russia opposes the creation of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as the Quad, saying it is against security blocs in the Asian region. India has joined the alliance of which it is a part and which aims to counterbalance China in the Indo-Pacific region. Besides India, the Quad includes Australia, Japan and the United States.

Analysts point out that despite India’s growing strategic convergence with the United States, New Delhi and Moscow want to boost their own relations.

According to Harsh Pant, director of research and head of the strategic studies program at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, the main takeaway from the summit is that the two nations are unwilling to give in to each other.

Their interests may differ, but the fact that Putin has come on his first bilateral visit to India since the pandemic, that India is buying the S-400 system despite the threat of US sanctions, shows that they see some value in it. ‘into each other as partners and want to invest in this relationship, Pant said.

