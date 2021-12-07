Prime Minister Imran Khan announces Tamgha i Shujaat for man who tried to save Sri Lankan national





Footage screenshots showing Malik Adnan trying to save Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha from the crowd during the incident of Sialkot lynching his own body. Malik Adnan suffered beatings from the crowd for some time, but was unable to continue to put up resistance after a certain point.

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced that the man who tried to save the Sri Lankan national from the recent lynching incident will receive the Tamgha i Shujaat, the second highest civilian honor for bravery awarded by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“On behalf of the nation, I would like to salute the moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who did his best to shelter and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, [including] putting their own life in danger by physically trying to protect the victim. We will deliver Tamgha i Shujaat to him, ”the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

It should be noted that following Friday’s incident when Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha, a factory manager was lynched by an angry mob and his body was set on fire following allegations of “blasphemy. », Images showing the Good Samaritan trying to save him and later, his body, from the violent group had emerged on social networks.

A man in a red sweater identified as Malik Adnan jumped up and attempted to save his colleague Priyantha as the mob beat him up. He formed a protective shield over him with his own body and suffered the beatings for some time, but was unable to continue to provide resistance after some time.

After Priyantha’s death, another man, dressed in a black jacket, could be seen clasping his palms and begging the crowd to spare the body and not set it on fire. But he was thrown aside by the wicked crowd.

Punjab government announces human rights award for Adnan

On the other hand, the government of Punjab also announced the awarding of a human rights award to Malik Adnan for showing bravery and courage.

“Malik Adnan will receive the award on December 10, which is International Human Rights Day,” said Provincial Human Rights Minister Ijaz Masih.

“Malik Adnan did everything to save the Sri Lankan manager. I am happy that he gave the best example of humanity.

“I presented a sweet image of Pakistan”: Malik Adnan

Addressing the media on Sunday, Malik Adnan thanked the media for “being on the safe side” and said his act of bravery presented “a sweet image of Pakistan”.

He said he was grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for awarding him this prestigious honor.

Speaking of the manager who died as a colleague, Adnan said he was “a very good man” but “strict in matters related to work”.

Recalling the day of the incident, Adnan said he was attending a meeting when the lynching started, adding that he received a call informing him that Priyantha berated someone in the factory.

Pakistan secures justice for Sri Lanka in Sialkot tragedy

Prime Minister Imran Khan also assured Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that Pakistan would guarantee justice after the tragic lynching of Sialkot the day before.

The prime minister, in a tweet on Saturday, said he had conveyed the nation’s anger and shame to the Sri Lankan people over the murder of Priyantha.

“I informed him over 100 people [have been] arrested and assured him that they would be prosecuted with all the severity of the law, “added the Prime Minister.

