Indonesia successfully becomes one of five countries controlling Covid-19 at level 1

IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that Indonesia has succeeded in becoming one of the countries where the current control of COVID-19 is good. According to him, this shows Indonesia’s ability to meet the challenges of the world.

“We have succeeded in becoming one of the five countries in the world that have succeeded in controlling the covid pandemic at level one. It shows our nation’s ability to meet challenges, including working together and leveraging those challenges. as opportunities, ”he said at the opening of the Central Executive Council of the Indonesian National Student Movement (GMNI) Alumni Association (PA) Central Executive Council mCongress, at the State Palace on Monday (6/06/2020. 12/2021).

He said that in addition to the 4th volume of the industrial revolution, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world today.

“The fourth volume of the industrial revolution changed all aspects of people’s lives. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the world to take a break and must develop new paths and norms, ”he said.

According to him, this condition should be used as an opportunity for Indonesia to keep moving forward.

“It’s an opportunity. When the world stops for a moment, we have to keep moving forward. When the world is confined everywhere, we carefully control the pandemic and the economy must be moved with care,” he said. he concludes. (AIT)