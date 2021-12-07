Donald Trump Says New Social Media Company Raised $ 1 Billion | Scientific and technological news





Donald Trump’s social media firm said it has made deals to raise $ 1 billion from investors ahead of an IPO in the United States.

The Trump Media & Technology Group, which will be listed on Nasdaq, plans to launch a new social media platform called Truth Social next year.

The former US president has slammed Twitter and Facebook for banning him over concerns over his social media activity prompted to attack the Capitol on January 6 as his rival Joe Biden’s election victory was certified.

Image: Truth Social plans to launch next year. Photo: TMG

Mr Trump had previously accused these platforms of censorship and political discrimination against conservatives, and repeated the accusation along with the funding news.

Following the ban, he started the blog “From The Desk of Donald J. Trump” – initially describing it as a platform – but closed it less than a month later.

One of his assistants, Jason Miller, told CNBC that the page “was only an adjunct to the larger efforts that we are leading and working on,” alluding to the launch of the new platform. social media.

“$ 1 billion sends an important message to Big Tech,” Mr. Trump said in a press release announcing the funding.

“As our track record grows, Trump Media & Technology Group will be in a stronger position to fight the tyranny of Big Tech,” he added.

First reported by Reuters, the former president’s success in attracting donors was due to his personal and political brand.

Image: Mr Trump’s Twitter account was suspended in January

No public details are yet available on who the investors are or the financial details of the new company, and the merger agreement with the so-called Digital World Acquisition Corp’s so-called blank check company has yet to be finalized. concluded, Bloomberg reported.

Reuters reported that US Senator Elizabeth Warren had asked Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler to investigate the planned merger for potential violations of securities laws regarding disclosure.

The SEC declined to comment on whether it plans action.

It comes as Mr Trump continued to solicit donations, teasing that he could run again in 2024 but without making a formal pledge – which could place restrictions on his fundraising activities.

Truth Social has been touted as allowing conservatives free speech without the platform moderating their messages “on the basis of political ideology.”

Mr. Trump continued to claim without evidence that the election of his opponent, Mr. Biden, was fraudulent.

