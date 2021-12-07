Trump on New Deal with Media Company Reviewed by SEC | Donald trump





Leading Wall Street financial regulators are investigating a $ 1.25 billion deal with Donald Trump to launch his new social media business on the stock exchange, according to a file released Monday.

Digital World Acquisition Corporation, the blank check acquisition company that agreed to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG), revealed in a regulatory filing Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) were examining the case.

Digital World said the SEC requested documents in early November relating to communications between it and TMTG, meetings of its board of directors, policies and procedures relating to trading, identification of bank, telephone and email addresses and the identity of certain investors.

The SEC said in its request that its investigation did not mean the regulator had concluded that anyone had broken the law, Digital World said.

TMTG did not respond to requests for comment.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had asked the SEC to investigate TMTG’s proposed merger with Digital World over potential violations of securities laws, including whether they had sufficiently disclosed the start of talks.

The SEC declined to comment.

The inquiries come amid excitement among Trump supporters and retail investors over the planned deal. Digital Worlds’ frenzied stock trading pushed TMTG’s valuation from $ 875 million in October to nearly $ 4 billion.

Digital World, whose shares fell 1.8% to $ 44.14 on Monday, said Finra asked for details in late October and early November on surrounding events, including a review of the exchanges, which preceded the announcement of the merger.

Finra said in his request that his investigation should not be interpreted as an indication that violations of Nasdaq rules or federal securities laws have taken place, Digital World added.

Finra declined to comment.

TMTG said on Saturday it has reached deals to raise about $ 1 billion from a group of unidentified investors, bringing total deal proceeds to $ 1.25 billion. But TMTG will only receive the money if the deal goes through. A vote required for Digital World shareholders to approve the transaction has not yet been scheduled.

Some on Wall Street have been reluctant to side with Trump, and Digital World documents did not reveal which investors supported the $ 1 billion fundraiser.

Trump was banned from major social media platforms after the Jan.6 attack by his supporters on the United States Capitol over fears he would incite more violence. The attack on Capitol Hill was based on unsubstantiated allegations of widespread fraud in last year’s presidential election.

Trump remains in legal jeopardy resulting both from his lie that his loss to Joe Biden was caused by electoral fraud and his financial affairs. His personal worth has collapsed, and the Trump Organization faces inquiries in New York over its financial and tax affairs.

But Trump remains a vocal presence in national politics. On Monday, he made headlines for an attack on the American press which he called crooked bastards in remarks to a conservative group in Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night.

In a rambling speech Trump also said big tech was horrible and took away our press, they took away a voice.

Trump continues to send out statements, his method of communication chosen in place of the tweets through which he conducted much of his business.

In statements on Monday, Trump continued to complain about the revelation by his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, first reported by the Guardian last week, that Trump returned positive and negative Covid tests three days before his first debate with Biden last year.

In its first financial projections since the merger was announced, Digital World said it expected the average revenue per user of Trump’s predicted social media app, Truth Social, to reach $ 13.50 in 2026, with 81 million total users.

It’s good that the app hasn’t even reached trial mode. TMTG plans to launch the beta version of Truth Social in the first quarter of 2022.

Digital World also said it expects TMTG to reach 40 million total subscribers by 2026. By comparison, Twitter has more than 200 million daily active users.

