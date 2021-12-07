Pak PM Imran calls on Sri Lankan President to ensure justice for lynched Lankan national





Colombo, December 5 (PTI) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that there will be no mercy for the mob that lynched Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana for allegations of blasphemy, a said the president’s office here on Sunday. phoned Rajapaksa and said 113 people had been arrested so far, the statement said. All videos and information relating to the incident were obtained by Pakistani security forces, according to a statement from the president’s office. , who had served in Pakistan for a long time, had demonstrated a high level of professionalism as a director. In a shocking incident on Friday, angry supporters of the hard-core Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party attacked a garment factory and lynched its general manager Diyawadana, who was in his 40s, before putting the fire to his body for allegations of blasphemy. As pressure mounted on the Pakistani government to bring those responsible to justice, more than 800 people have been convicted of terrorism while 13 main suspects are among 118 arrested so far in the horrific lynching of the Sri Lankan national in the province from Punjab. Diyawadana, a graduate of the University of Peradeniya, is survived by his wife and two children. He left for Pakistan to work in 2010 and works as manager of Sialkot factory since 2012. He worked as general manager in Rajko industries (dealing in sportswear) in Sialkot district, about 100 kilometers from Lahore.Sri The Lankan Parliament and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday condemned the lynching and hoped Prime Minister Khan would keep his pledge to bring all those involved to justice and ensure the safety of the rest of the nation’s expatriate workers islander. A crowd of over 800 men gathered at the factory at 10 a.m. on Friday over reports that Kumara tore up a sticker / poster (inscribed with Islamic verses) and committed blasphemy. They looked for him and found him (from the roof). They dragged him, beat him severely and by 11:28 a.m. he was dead and the body was set on fire by the violent mob, Inspector General of Police (Punjab) Rao Sardar Ali Khan said. The crowd after having burned the body of the Sri Lankan national had blocked the road to Wazirabad. Police from different stations went there to monitor the situation, he said. The incident drew widespread condemnation from all walks of life. Police were also reprimanded for going to the crime scene after the incident. Only a few police officers can be seen in a video asking people to stand back as the body burned. The angry mob lynched college student Mashal Khan when he was accused of posting blasphemous material online. A Christian couple were lynched and then set on fire in an oven in the Punjab in 2014 after being accused of desecrating the Koran. PTI CORR CPS AKJ CPS

