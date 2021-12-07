Boris Johnson “plays fancy dress” as police unleash Twitter storm





BORIS Johnson and pretty much his entire Conservative Party (even those who weren’t invited) have spent the last few days frantically telling anyone who will listen that the Christmas parties in Downing Street in 2020 have not happened, or have occurred but were within the guidelines.

The Conservatives are apparently hoping everyone will forget that Christmases were explicitly banned. So if Johnson had a party or two, it would appear to have been in direct violation of his own law – which, in true Conservative style, would only apply to everyone. However, the Prime Minister has a clever plan to subtly let the country know that he is in fact on the side of law and order. READ MORE: Line of Duty creator has perfect response to Boris Johnson disguising himself as a cop Strolling around Liverpool watching police raiding as part of “Operation Toxic” to infiltrate County Lines drug trafficking, Johnson dressed to impress. He was wearing a police cap and jacket, as well as a police protective vest that did not quite cover his shirt and tie. Perhaps with all the references to “police” the public will forget their own alleged rule violation. SNP MP Stewart McDonald suggested, writing: ‘So Downing Street is accused of breaking the law and having a Christmas party when they asked us all not to, and the Prime Minister cuts to national television disguised as a policeman? Completely normal country. Downing Street is therefore accused of breaking the law and having a Christmas party when they all asked us not to, and the Prime Minister is cutting national television disguised as a policeman ? Completely normal country. pic.twitter.com/BcEVB4hIb0 – Deputy Stewart McDonald (@StewartMcDonald) December 6, 2021 READ MORE: Boris Johnson ‘takes people for cups’ following Christmas No 10 Johnson’s comedic look certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed – senior “police officers” and “Mr. Benn” have started trending on Twitter. The beloved character is known to walk into a costume store and exit through the back door on a magical, dress-appropriate adventure. pic.twitter.com/fouVfpdVF9 – Stephen Clarke (@ 3nki) December 6, 2021 Critic Tim Hayward wrote: “I find this really quite remarkable. There is a long tradition of politicians co-opting the uniform… from sleeves rolled up on hospital visits, to hard hats and high visibility… even US Presidents in flight jackets… “But that’s quite another thing …” Presciently, reporter Brian Whelan commented, “When the [anti-Brexit] many see this, they will demand his arrest for impersonating a police officer. Sketch writer Tom Peck added: “Imagine standing there with a POLICE hat on live TV while trying to fake a huge lie about a crime that happened in your own home. ” Returned to the disguise box. Law and order (and drug law enforcement) for everyone else. Except him, his ministers, PPE contractors, donors and party friends. https://t.co/n8B5GkYZGD – Anna Turley (@annaturley) December 6, 2021 Sharing a Sky News clip of Johnson giving an interview in his police gear, University of Birmingham professor Nando Sigona wrote: ‘I’m watching this video and the only thing I see is a desperate politician in disguise as a policeman. in the hope that “law and order” can save him from himself. ” Anna Turley added: “Again in the costume box. “Public order (and drug repression) for everyone else. “Except him, his ministers, his PPE contractors, his donors and his party friends.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19764653.boris-johnson-playing-dress-up-police-officer-sparks-twitter-storm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos