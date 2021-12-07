Connect with us

Smiles, handshakes and a hug as Prime Minister Modi met President Putin in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India on Monday for the 21st annual summit between the countries and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Russian president was last in India in 2018.

Monday’s visit is Putin’s second visit outside of Russia this year, showing the importance that country attaches to India.

In addition to the annual summit, the two countries also held their first 2 + 2 ministerial dialogue between their foreign and defense ministers.

Some of the main outcomes of the meeting were the signing by India and Russia of a 10-year military-technical cooperation agreement and the signing of the contract for the manufacture of six lakh units of AK-203 assault rifles. .

ThePrint was at Hyderabad House to capture the moment of greeting between Putin and Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expects to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Prime Minister Modi is all smiles at the arrival of President Vladimir Putin | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
The two leaders greet each other | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Modi and Putin engaged in conversation | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
One for the Photographers: Prime Minister Modi and President Putin shake hands as they pose for photos outside Hyderabad House | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kisses Russian President Vladimir Putin before meeting at Hyderabad House | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Prime Minister Modi and President Putin drop formalities to exchange warm hug before meeting on Monday | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Prime Minister Modi leads President Putin inside Hyderabad House | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu arrives at Hyderabad House on Monday | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives for Monday's Hyderabad House meeting | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
President Putin's security personnel outside Hyderabad House | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
The team of Russian delegates accompanying President Putin | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Media rush to Hyderabad House entrance ahead of President Putin's arrival | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
