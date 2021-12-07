Indicator survey: Jokowi is still popular as a presidential candidate in 2024, but …





Investigation The national political flag reveals the name of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is still popular as one of the presidential candidates or 2024 presidential candidate. Is it possible for Jokowi to be president for three terms? This was stated by the executive director of Indonesian political indicators Burhanuddin Muhtadi during the presentation of a survey on the themes of presidential performance, post-pandemic economic recovery and the latest electoral maps. According to him, residents who agree with President Joko Widodo's three terms are increasing and nearly 20 percent are called the presidential candidate of choice. He said respondents who strongly agreed with Jokowi for three terms fell from 2.8% in September to 4.2%. Those who agreed fell from 21.1% to 31.4%. Meanwhile, respondents who disagreed decreased from 34.4% to 30%, strongly disagreed from 36.9% to 30.2% and did not respond by 4, 9% to 4.1%. "Growing presidential approval, good economic conditions followed by more positive sentiment support a three-term term. Corn globally I still don't agree, "he said when presenting the survey results online on Sunday (5/12/2021). Based on the survey results, residents rated the national economy as very good 1.8%, good 19.5%, moderate 40.4%, bad 32.9%, very bad 4, 7% and not responding to 0.7%. Burhanuddin explained that 19.6% of the public would vote for Jokowi if it was done today. The choice is made via an open simulation or without choice of name. Jokowi's name is in the first place. Next come Prabowo Subianto 14%, Ganjar Pranowo 7.9% and Anies Baswedan 6.7%. "Then based on the simulation of 30 names. The name of our Pak Jokowi go out because based on constitutional law can not advance. Jokowi voters fled to Ganjar, "he explained. There, the first were Prabowo 23.7%, Ganjar 20.9%, Anies 15.1% and Ridwan Kamil 5.1%. While there are only 10 names, Prabowo is still in the lead with an eligibility rate of 26.9%. Next come Ganjar 23.2%, Anies 16.7% and Ridwan 6.2%. While the simulation of 8 names, again Prabowo leads with 27.6 percent. Then Ganjar 23.7%, Anies 17.2% and Ridwan 8.4%. "We therefore found no data indicating that Prabowo is on Ganjar or Anies. Our routine investigation of Prabowo is still at the first level but it is not significant, especially in relation to the eligibility of Ganjar," said Burhan. The indicator conducted a survey from November 2-6. The population method corresponds to those who have the right to vote or who are married by face-to-face interviews. A sample of 2,020 respondents with details based on 1,220 people and an oversample of 800 in 10 provinces of Sumatra using simple random sampling. The base size of 1,220 respondents has an error tolerance of approximately 2.9% and a confidence level of 95%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20211205/15/1474013/survei-indikator-jokowi-masih-populer-jadi-capres-2024-tapi

