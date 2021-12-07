Explanation | What led to Turkey’s currency crisis?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed unconventional economic policies for the country’s currency crisis.



The story so far: Turkey’s official currency, the lira, recently plummeted, losing about a quarter of its value against the US dollar in November. Since the start of the year, the currency has lost almost half of its value. The lira has indeed depreciated over an even longer period. It took two lire to buy one US dollar in 2014. Today, it takes more than 13 lire to buy one US dollar. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed unconventional economic policies for the country’s currency crisis.

Why is the pound losing value so quickly?

The value of any currency or any good for that matter depends, among other factors, on its scarcity compared to other things. For example, if there is an unlimited amount of lire in the market but only a limited amount of food, each lire will buy you very little food. The same logic applies when we compare currencies. The supply of Turkish Lira in the market has grown rapidly against relatively harder currencies like the US dollar. According to World Bank data, the broad money supply in Turkey increased by about three and a half times between 2014 and 2020, while the broad money supply in the United States increased by about 50% in the past. during the same period. Unsurprisingly, this caused the value of the Turkish lira to fall against the US dollar.

The demand for a currency can also affect its value. Turkey has one of the largest current account deficits in the world, which means that the value of its imports is much higher than the value of its exports. The country has traditionally depended on foreign investment to finance the gap between imports and exports. But foreign investors who help finance the current account deficit usually want some degree of certainty about the exchange rate. This is because their trade projections are highly dependent on the exchange rate going forward when they try to convert their money back to dollars. As Turkey’s central bank becomes erratic in how it regulates the supply of lira, the pound’s exchange value has become increasingly unpredictable. Thus, foreign investors have become reluctant to buy lire to invest in Turkey, which has resulted in lower demand for the currency.

What caused the supply of lire to increase so rapidly?

Mr Erdogan’s unconventional monetary policy beliefs have been primarily responsible for the increase in the supply of lire. The Turkish president is a fan of low interest rates, which he considers essential to stimulate economic growth and lower inflation. It should be noted that the central bank influences interest rates by regulating the money supply. To lower interest rates, it supplies the loan market with new money so that the price of bonds and other forms of debt rises (thus pushing their yield down). This in turn causes an increase in the overall money supply and therefore prices.

Many economists advocate lowering interest rates when they believe the economy is not functioning at its full capacity. This is because they believe that the prices are sticky to the downside and that the central bank can get people to accept lower real wages by devaluing the currency. But once an economy reaches full capacity, economists argue, any further drop in interest rates will only lead to inflation. Mr Erdogan, however, seems to believe that no cut in interest rates will push prices up. In fact, he argued that high interest rates are the reason prices in the economy rise as they add to costs. His regime also believes that low interest rates will lower inflation by stimulating growth which increases the supply of goods. So, according to Erdogans logic, a central bank can print unlimited amounts of currencies while avoiding hyperinflation by sufficiently stimulating growth.

Mr Erdogan believes so much in the power of low interest rates that he has removed three central bank chiefs since 2019 because they tried to raise interest rates to increase the value of the lira. The current central bank chief has lowered interest rates and has even publicly stated that he is defending his decision to cut interest rates despite high inflation. Turkey’s official data suggests the country’s inflation rate is around 20%, while unofficial estimates put the inflation rate at 40%. This has raised serious doubts about the independence of the Turkish central bank and made the lira lose confidence.

Why is this important?

The growing supply of lire is important for at least two reasons. First, the creation of a new currency usually results in a significant redistribution of wealth among citizens. This is because the new currency created by the central bank is usually distributed to citizens in an arbitrary manner. Thus, some people may find themselves with a higher purchasing power than before while others find themselves in a worse situation. Second, a currency that quickly loses value can weaken economic activity. People have very little incentive to produce new things when they are unsure of the real value of the currency they accept in return for what they produce. A lira can buy five loaves of bread today, but one loaf of bread tomorrow. This is why people tend to accept alternative currencies such as gold and silver which hold value better or resort to some form of barter when high inflation has rendered official currency worthless. Turkish citizens have converted their pounds into gold, US dollars and other assets to prevent further erosion of their wealth. Many have also started to flee the country.

What awaits us?

The Turkish president is expected to continue pushing for lower interest rates as he prepares to fight for next year’s elections. Low interest rates are widely believed to stimulate the economy and make voters happy, although some economists are concerned about the sustainability of such artificial growth fueled by debt. Falling interest rates will likely lead to a further increase in the supply of lira in the market and lead to a further decline in the value of currencies. Many are hopeful that Erdogan might have doubts about lowering interest rates as the pound continues to lose value quickly, but that seems unlikely.

