Mary Trump called Biden Attorney General a ‘dumb’ for failing to prosecute Donald Trump over the Capitol riot





A composite image of Attorney General Merrick Garland and former President Donald Trump. Sean Rayford / Alex Wong / Getty Images

Mary Trump lambasted Merrick Garland for failing to indict Donald Trump for the Capitol Riot.

Trump’s niece called Biden’s attorney general a “dumb” for not pursuing a case.

Garland has previously been criticized for failing to draw Trump into the Jan.6 DOJ investigation.

Mary Trump has suggested Attorney General Merrick Garland was an “idiot” for yet to sue her uncle, former President Donald Trump, over the Capitol Riot.

Speaking on “The Dean Obeidallah Show” on Friday, Mary Trump said it was “dangerous” of the Justice Department not to indict her uncle for instigating his supporters to violently challenge the certification of the election of President Joe Biden.

“The problem is, this is the last time this is happening, it’s literally our last opportunity,” she said. “I thought the Department of Justice was supposed to deal with justice, but Merrick Garland seems to have been wrong in believing that by not pursuing this he is somehow removing the policy of the Department of Justice.”

She said, “I have something to tell you then, Mr. Garland: you think it is not a political decision not to prosecute, not to investigate the second worst insurgency … in the history of the United States ? I mean, it’s not a political issue. decision?”

“And the fact that he doesn’t understand that or that he doesn’t care, or that he’s an ‘institutionalist’ because that apparently gives you the right to be an idiot, I don’t know.”

Legal experts and former Justice Department officials previously told Insider’s C. Ryan Barber they were struck by Garland’s apparent lack of control over the former president over the Capitol.

Garland, whom Biden named a day after the insurgency, maintained that his first priority was to restore the reputation of the Department of Justice as an apolitical body.

When Biden told reporters in October he hoped the Justice Department would prosecute those who defy subpoenas from the Jan.6 House committee, Garland’s spokesperson said the department would “take its own independent decisions in all prosecutions based solely on facts and law “.

Mary Trump’s comments come as the House select committee continues to move forward with its investigation into the insurgency, subpoenaing several Trump aides to obtain documents and testimony.

Last month, the DOJ indicted Steve Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas.

Mary Trump has long openly criticized her uncle and his policies, and since 2020 has published two books on him.

Read the original article on Business Insider

