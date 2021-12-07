Indonesian rescuers dig in volcanic ash after 14 deaths





LUMAJANG Rescuers were sifting through smoldering debris and thick mud for survivors a day after Java Island’s tallest volcano erupted with fury, killing at least 14 people with burning gas and ash. Mount Semeru in Lumajang District, East Java Province, spat thick columns of ash more than 12,000 meters (40,000 feet) into the sky in a sudden eruption triggered by heavy fire on Saturday. rains. Neighboring villages and towns were blanketed and several hamlets buried under tons of mud from volcanic debris. Authorities have warned the thousands of people who fled the wrath of the volcanoes not to return during the Sunday lull. But some were desperate to check the cattle and property left behind. In many areas, everything from the thinnest tree branch to sofas and chairs inside houses was covered with ash. There is no life there … trees, farms, houses are burnt down, everything is covered in thick gray ash, Haryadi Purnomo of the East Java Search and Rescue Agency said. He said several other areas were virtually untouched. A d Search and rescue efforts were temporarily suspended Sunday afternoon over fears that hot ash and debris could fall from the crater due to heavy rains. On Saturday, a torrent of mud destroyed the main bridge connecting Lumajang and the neighboring district of Malang, as well as a smaller bridge. The eruption eased the pressure that had built up under a lava dome perched on the crater. But experts have warned the dome could still collapse, causing an avalanche of blistering gas and debris trapped below. A thunderstorm and rainy days, which eroded and partially collapsed the dome atop the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Semeru, triggered the eruption, said Eko Budi Lelono, who heads the center for geological studies . Semeru, the cone-shaped stratovolcano, is also known as Mahameru, meaning the great mountain in Sanskrit. It has erupted several times over the past 200 years. Yet, as with other volcanoes, it is one of 129 under surveillance in Indonesia, the largest archipelago in the world with over 62,000 inhabitants on the fertile slopes of Sumeru. It erupted for the last time in January, claiming no casualties. A d Indonesia, an archipelago of over 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity as it lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of fault lines shaped like a Horseshoe. Currently, 54% of the country’s population lives in Java, the most densely populated area in the country. Officials said earlier they hoped to avoid losses by keeping a close watch on the volcano. National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said 56 people had been hospitalized, most of them with burns. He said rescuers were still looking for nine residents of Curah Kobokan village. More than 1,300 villagers flocked to makeshift emergency shelters after Saturday’s powerful eruption, but many more defied official warnings and chose to stay home, saying they had to take care of their livestock and protect their property, Purnomo said. Well, let’s do everything we can to evacuate them by preparing trucks and motorcycles so that they can flee at any time, he said. A d Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he had tasked his ministers and military and disaster officials to coordinate the response. The government has pledged to move residents of the hardest-hit villages to safer locations over the next six months and provide 500,000 rupees ($ 34.50) per month as compensation for each family pending new ones. houses. ____ Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

