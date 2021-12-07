Prime Minister Modi meets with Putin in Delhi, says India-Russia ties are stronger than ever

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin held the 21st India-Russia summit on Monday, covering a range of areas with the aim of further strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries. In his first comments, Modi said there was no change in the pace of India-Russia relations despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Modi said the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two sides is getting stronger and the two sides keep in touch on the situation in Afghanistan and other issues. Over the past decades, the world has witnessed many fundamental changes and different kinds of geopolitical equations and variables, but India’s friendship with Russia has remained constant, Modi said. “Your visit to India is a reflection of your commitment to forge ties with India,” said the Prime Minister. The summit talks took place hours after the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries held their first “2 + 2” dialogue with the aim of broadening the scope of discussions on issues of strategic importance. . Putin flew to India on a short visit to the summit. Putin said Moscow was concerned about everything related to terrorism and drug trafficking, including in the context of the situation in Afghanistan. “We are certainly worried about everything related to terrorism and the fight against it. Terrorism is also to fight against drug trafficking and organized crime. In this regard, we can only worry about the situation and its development in Afghanistan, “Putin told Hyderabad House. Speaking of the ties between the two nations, the Russian president said: “We see India as a great power, a friendly nation and a tried friend. Relations between our nations are developing and I am looking to the future, ”he added. This is the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in 2019 in Brasilia.

There have been six phone conversations between Modi and Putin since then, aside from the virtual meetings they attended for multilateral summits.

The visit follows on from the tradition of annual summits organized alternately in India and Russia. The day began with talks between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu within the framework of the Indo-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation. In addition, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Then the Foreign Affairs and Defense Ministers of the two parties held the “2 + 2” dialogue.

Lavrov and Shoygu arrived here late Sunday evening.

At the end of talks between defense ministers, the two sides signed an agreement for the joint production of more than 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles at a manufacturing plant in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, in more to confirm another pact of military cooperation for 10 years.

The rifles will be manufactured for the Indian armed forces at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

The agreements were signed at the 20th meeting of the Indo-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M & MTC).

