Chinese Xi calls for sinicization of religion | World news





China set to tighten control over religions practiced in the country after President Xi Jinping stressed the sinicization of faith and the union of believers around the Communist Party and socialist values ​​at a conference in Beijing last week. China must adhere to the leadership of the sinicization of religion, insist on uniting the masses of believers around the party and the government, Xi said. Religions in China should be developed within the Chinese context and active guidance should be provided for the adaptation of religions to socialist society, he said. Xi spoke at a two-day national conference on work related to religious affairs held in Beijing from Friday to Saturday. A similar conference was last held in 2016, giving direction to China’s policies on religion for the next five years. Likewise, last week’s high-level conference is expected to set the parameters for how China’s religious affairs will be developed over the next several years. Xi’s call for the sinicization of religions, which essentially means shaping religions according to Chinese socialist norms, comes against the backdrop of accusations that the government is oppressing Muslims and Buddhists in Xinjiang and Tibet respectively, and repressing intermittently Christianity, which is said to be the fastest growing religion in China. Efforts should be made to continue to strengthen recognition of the homeland, Chinese nation, Chinese culture, CCP and socialism with Chinese characteristics among religious figures and believers, Xi said at the conference. . Religious activities must be carried out within the framework provided for by laws and regulations, and must not endanger the health of citizens, undermine public order and good morals, interfere with educational, judicial and administrative matters as well. than social life, he said. Xi stressed the importance of taking a holistic view of national security in religious work and strengthening the management of religious affairs online, which the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) said is a step forward from 2018 regulations which restricted the dissemination of religious information online. China officially recognizes five religions: Buddhism, Catholicism, Protestantism, Taoism and Islam. The country’s constitution guarantees religious freedom, which is protected by law, but in reality the freedom to practice one’s religion is severely restricted. In 2018, China released a White Paper on Religion, ordering religious groups to support the CCP leadership and submit to the interests of the nation and its people. China’s Policy and Practice on Protecting Freedom of Religious Beliefs white paper said the country’s 200 million believers should actively guide religions in their adaptation to socialist society.

