PM Imran launches Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive





Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the country’s biggest sports initiative, Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, by lighting the torch in an impressive ceremony at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on Monday.

A large number of young people from all the federating units attended the ceremony.

As part of the Drive, four projects worth four billion rupees were launched to keep young people engaged in extracurricular activities and sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that this talent-seeking program aims to prepare young people for competitions at international level. He said that centers of excellence will be established to polish the immense talent of Pakistani youth in different fields.

Imran Khan said a new sports policy has also been formulated to rid the old system of mafias.

The Prime Minister pointed out that about seventy percent of the country’s population is under the age of thirty and that it has been decided to expand the network of land across the country. Playgrounds will be set up in each union council.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government has established three hundred playgrounds and in Punjab two hundred and sixty courts have been established.

Imran Khan said the government is also making efforts to provide better educational facilities for young people. He said that we have provided scholarships worth forty-seven billion rupees to deserving students.

In her remarks, the Minister of Interprovincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza declared that within the framework of the new sports policy, merit will be respected so that our talented young people can have the possibility of improving the image of the country at the international level.

Special Youth Affairs Assistant Usman Dar said that under the Kamyab Jawan program one hundred billion rupees has been allocated by the Prime Minister to empower young people and help them start their own businesses. He said ten billion rupees have been set aside for skills development and so far two hundred thousand young people have benefited from it.

Usman Dar expressed his confidence that Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive would feature real heroes from different sports.

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, in its first phase, includes 12 games including hockey, cricket, soccer, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, skiing, judo, boxing and athleticism.

As part of this momentum, sports competitions will be organized for young people aged 11 to 25, including women across the country.

These competitions will take place in 25 venues in all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Ten million young people will be selected in these competitions for world-class vocational training.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suchtv.pk/pakistan/general/item/109974-pm-imran-launches-kamyab-jawan-sports-drive.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos