Brexit news: Boris Johnson ready to crush UK judges’ decisions undermining his plans | Politics | New





The Prime Minister would like to strip the power of the courts if authoritarian judges set precedents that could undermine justice in the long run. Ministers are making plans for an annual “interpretation bill” that would allow MPs to overturn judicial reviews they disagree with.

The government says the bill would strengthen the sovereignty of the British Parliament. Critics were left concerned with the planned move, warning that it risked undermining the importance of an independent judiciary. Mr Johnson is reportedly still furious that his Brexit plans were overturned by the Supreme Court in 2019 and wants to move forward with plans to overthrow the judiciary. In September 2019, the UK’s highest court ruled that it was illegal for the Prime Minister to recommend that the Queen prorogue Parliament for five weeks. READ MORE: French politicians spread misinformation about UK fishing

Mr Johnson had sought to suspend the Commons sitting until Britain left the EU by the October 31 deadline. Following the court ruling, MPs returned to the House and passed a law forcing the UK to seek a further extension of the bloc’s exit. The prime minister argued that the decisions of the Supreme Court and MPs were undermining his negotiating strategy with Brussels. According to the Times, he ordered Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to reduce the powers of judges to rule on the legality of ministerial decisions. Attorney General Suella Braverman alluded to the changes last month when, in a speech to the public law project conference, she said: and judicial review, for political purposes. She added: “If we continue to ask judges to answer inherently political questions, we are ignoring the most important decision-maker in our system: the British people. “ READ MORE: Brits ask Boris to tear up fishing licenses after French ultimatum

It is claimed that Mr Raab’s predecessor, Robert Buckland, was sacked from his post during the September cabinet reshuffle because he would not follow through on Mr Johnson’s demands for reform. His sacking shocked Westminster, with the popular minister seen as a competent member of the front seat of government. However, it is said privately, Mr Buckland and Mr Johnson have openly clashed over judicial reforms. Attacking the government on the proposed changes, Jolyon Maugham QC, director of the Good Law Project, who has been accused of undermining ministers’ Brexit plans on several occasions by initiating court challenges, said the PM was seeking ” a more compliant judicial system “.

He added: “It is very important that the government does nothing more to undermine the delicate constitutional balance that we have. “This executive can intimidate their MPs and do it to get what they want. “All judges do is respect the will of Parliament.” The Justice Department has not commented on these allegations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1531866/brexit-news-boris-johnson-uk-judiciary-reform-court-rulings-prorogue-parliament

