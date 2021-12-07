Viral post claiming OIC kicked out Imran Khan for criticizing Ayodhya Ram mandir is bogus





Hyderabad: A post claiming Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been kicked out of the Conference of Islamic Countries for criticizing the construction of the Ayodhya Ram mandir is shared on WhatsApp and Twitter.

The viral post further states that the representative of the United Arab Emirates, the President of the Maldives and the King of Saudi Arabia have spoken out in favor of India and Hinduism. They blamed Pakistan for regularly commenting on India’s internal issues, he said.

Imran Khan was kicked out of the Conference of Islamic Countries for condemning the construction of Ayodhya Shree Ram temple in India!

To this, the representative of the United Arab Emirates, who chaired the Conference, told Imran Khan Niazi:

Aviral Pratap Singh Chawda (viAviralChawda) December 4, 2021 Fact check

The claim is false.

The viral message includes a WION link. We clicked on the link and found a report titled “Organization of Islamic Cooperation again snubbing Pakistan in Kashmir” published on November 26, 2020.

He said: “After the United Nations, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has now been snubbed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which is the largest alliance of Muslim countries because it decided not to discuss Kashmir. For months, Pakistan demanded a discussion on Kashmir and wanted the OIC to raise the issue. He wanted his members to join his propaganda campaign against India, however, the OIC snubbed Pakistan.

The report does not mention the expulsion of Mandir Ayodhya Ram or Imran Khan by the OIC.

Based on this, NewsMeter checked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation website. According to information available on the website, “The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the second largest organization after the United Nations with 57 member states spread over four continents. The Organization is the collective voice of the Muslim world. It strives to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among the various peoples of the world. “

From here we can clarify that the viral post mistakenly mentions the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as the Conference of Islamic Countries.

The report added: “On the occasion of the 14th session of the Islamic Summit Conference, Pakistan wanted Kashmir mentioned in the Mecca declaration, however, the request was denied, then Pakistan started. a campaign demanding an extraordinary session of the OIC foreign ministers, but this did not happen but something extraordinary did happen – the OIC invited Sushma Swaraj last year.In March 2019 , the then Foreign Minister addressed the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Abu Dhabi, but Pakistan boycotted the session but that did not stop pursuing a hearing at the OIC but he did not has none. The reason is the lack of support for Pakistan within the OIC.

The viral post indicates that the OIC meeting brought together representatives of the United Arab Emirates, the President of Maldives and the King of Saudi Arabia. However, we found it wrong because only the foreign ministers attended the meeting.

1. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attended the meeting

We found a tweet from the OIC official handle of June 7, 2020. It said: “The OIC General Secretariat will hold an open-ended virtual extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers on the 10th. June 2020 to discuss the # The threat of the Israeli occupation to annex parts of the territory of the State of Palestine was occupied in 1967. The meeting will be chaired by the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, the Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Chairman of the Executive Committee, with the participation of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Members of the Executive Committee and Member States and Secretary General of the OIC. “

The #OIC General Secretariat will hold an open-ended virtual extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers on June 10, 2020 to discuss the threat of #Israel occupation to annex parts of the territory of Israel. the state of #Palestine occupied in 1967. pic.twitter.com/Ubx6X6bFhf

OCI (@OIC_OCI) June 7, 2020

An OIC report on the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers stated that Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, attended the meeting and not the King of Saudi Arabia. (Click here to view the full report.)

Nowhere in his speech did he mention anything to support the claims made in the viral post.

2. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives attended the meeting and not the President of Maldives

According to the official website of the Government of Maldives, it was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulla Shahid who attended the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in November 2020.

3. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pak attended the OIC meeting

Meanwhile, according to a Radio Pakistan report from November 26, 2020, “Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Niger to represent Pakistan at the meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.”

It is obvious that the claim made through the viral message is false. The link mentioned in the viral post was related to the Kashmir issue and not to the expulsion of Imran Khan by the OIC. In addition, the OIC meeting brought together the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Maldives and Pakistan. The OIC meeting did not discuss anything regarding Ayodhya Ram’s mandir.

