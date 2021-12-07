At the opening of the PA GMNI congress, Jokowi invites GMNI alumni to maintain their sovereignty and to win the competition





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo gives instructions while chairing a restricted meeting (Ratas) at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday (11/29/2021). BETWEEN PHOTOS / Hafidz Mubarak A / rwa.

DRAWING. President Joko Widodo gives instructions while chairing a restricted meeting (Ratas) at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday (11/29/2021). BETWEEN PHOTOS / Hafidz Mubarak A / rwa.

Journalist: Ratih Waseso | Editor: Tendi mahadi KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially opened the Fourth Congress of the Alumni Association of the Indonesian National Student Movement (PA GMNI) in 2021 virtually from the State Palace. Jokowi said that globalization has given birth to a world of very tight competition. Therefore, one of the main pillars of maintaining sovereignty is winning the competition. Amid an increasingly open world with increasing interactions and disruption, nationalism and national sovereignty face new challenges. The wave of globalization is inevitable, not only does physical mobility between countries increase and the mobility of goods and money becomes easier, but the mobility of ideas, the mobility of knowledge is also increasing through the digital realm. "We have to win the competition at home, we have to win the competition in the global market, in the foreign market. We have to be superior to other countries and we have to be able to overtake other countries in the increasingly competitive world. today, "Jokowi said at the opening of Congress. DPP PA GMNI 2022 virtually, Monday (6/12). Also read: Not Sri Mulyani, this character became the actor who circumcised the budget of the MPR In addition, the president believes that sovereignty must be courageously fought to find new paths. According to him, to precede other more advanced countries, Indonesia must not go through the same "rungs" borrowed by developed countries before, but must jump and have the character of a pioneer. "You have to take a leap forward, you have to have character avant-garde, not a character disciple. Therefore, sovereignty must be fought with innovation, it must be fought with the mastery of science and technology, "he stressed. The 4.0 industrial revolution turned people's lives upside down, and the Covid-19 pandemic also forced the world to develop new pathways and standardizations. Jokowi hopes these two disruptions can be used as opportunities. "When the world stands still for a moment, we must keep moving forward. When the world confinement"We are carefully controlling the pandemic and carefully steer the economy," he added. On this occasion, Joko Widodo also wished the contribution of the AP GMNI in various arenas of the Indonesian leadership, for example in the presidency of the G20 which was held by Indonesia only from December 1, 2021. "I await the contribution of the Alumni Association in various arenas of Indonesian leadership, giving birth to progressive thoughts, giving birth to ideas for the progress of the nation, strengthening ties and generating ideas to face the challenges. global challenges, and formulating a grand strategy to build a country characterized by Pancasila, "he said. Also read: In response to the emergency of the Semeru eruption, the PUPR ministry dispatched a team and heavy equipment Indonesia's presidency of the G20 should also be used as an impetus to show Indonesia's leadership in the international world, Indonesia's leadership to color the world leadership, and Indonesia's leadership to strive for the interests of developing countries. "This struggle is like Bung Karno's struggle in the major Afro-Asian countries. Today we are leading the richest countries in the world to build a better world, a more just world for all of us, for the future of the world. world, "he added. . As the homeland of nationalists and Marhaenis, the president also believes that the Association of Former GMNI must be at the forefront of maintaining a nationalism loyal to Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution, which still strengthens the unity and integrity, and strengthens the sovereignty of the nation.



Reporter: Ratih Waseso

Editor: Tendi Mahadi

