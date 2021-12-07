India and Russia will need to guide their business communities to reach $ 30 billion trade target: PM Modi





India and Russia will need to guide their business communities in achieving the target of $ 30 billion in annual bilateral trade and $ 50 billion in investment by 2025 and the pacts reached in a number of of areas including defense on Monday will help lead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Co-development and co-production through the Make in India program will strengthen our cooperation in the field of defense. Our ties are also growing in the areas of space and civilian nuclear power, the prime minister said at the 21st India-Russia bilateral summit in New Delhi on Monday. Bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to $ 8.14 billion in 2020-2021. India and Russia on Monday signed an agreement on the joint production of around six Lakh AK-203 assault rifles at a Uttar Pradeshs Amethi manufacturing plant. The two countries had also signed the agreement on the S-400 advanced missile system, estimated at around 35,000 crore, in 2018, which is now said to be ready for delivery. Putin’s remarks Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the Russians regard India as a great power, a friendly nation and a tried friend. Relations between our countries are developing and I am looking to the future, ”Putin said in his opening speech. Putin also spoke of stepping up cooperation between countries in the areas of trade, investment, environment and technology. At present, mutual investments amount to about 38 billion. More investment is coming from the Russian side, Putin said. India-Russia relations have not been affected by the challenges of Covid-19 and the two countries have cooperated closely in many areas such as vaccine testing and production and humanitarian aid, said Modi. Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which is one of the safest and most effective vaccines in the world (as demonstrated by actual data from Hungary, San Marino, Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, from Mexico, United Arab Emirates and others) is already in use in India following an emergency use authorization in April 2021. Sputnik V became the first foreign-made vaccine used in India. The Russian president said the two countries are concerned about anything to do with terrorism. I mean the fight against terrorism and the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime. And in this regard, we are concerned about the developments in Afghanistan, said the Russian president.

