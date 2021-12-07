Gift from Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers exquisite agate bowls to Russian President Vladimir Putin, India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday (December 6th) that the relationship between India and Russia is truly a unique and reliable model of interstate friendship. At the 21st annual India-Russia summit, Modi hailed Indo-Russian bilateral relations as a “special and privileged” strategic partnership. Prime Minister Modi received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House in New Delhi as it was the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in 2019 in Brasilia. To honor the crucial relationship between the two nations, Prime Minister Modi presented President Putin with exquisite agate bowls made by the tribal community and artisans of Gujarat, the western state of India. READ ALSO | We see India as a great power and a trusted friend, President Putin tells Prime Minister Modi Agates known for their delicacy and luster are hard semi-precious stones, used as a gemstone in ornaments and found all over the world including India, Asia, United States, Africa, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Italy and Nepal. Several varieties of agate such as jasper, blood stone, chocolate stone, etc. are found in India and are mainly found in parts of Bombay, Chennai and the state of Orissa. IN PHOTOS | Modi-Putin summit: India and Russia welcome strategic partnership However, it is mainly found in Khambhat, in the western part of Gujarat, as artisans make beautiful ornaments and decorative items. One of these items is the agate bowls, which were offered by Prime Minister Modi to the Russian President. The making of agate bowls requires remarkable know-how because it is created from a single stone, without any joints. , -! Welcome to India my friend President Putin. Our meeting today will strengthen our special and privileged strategic partnership. The initiatives we are taking today will further broaden the scope of our cooperation in new areas. @KremlinRussia pic.twitter.com/v699GK4BEM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021

