Pakistani PM tries to save face amid Defense Min’s justification of Sialkot mob lynching





In the aftermath of the brutal mob lynching that claimed the life of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in an attempt to restore humanity to the territory, announced a medal of the bravery that will be bestowed on the person who attempted to save the deceased expatriate. Risking his life, Malik Adnan took the bull by the horns.

Reports claim that CCTV footage installed in the locality showed a man, later identified as production manager Adnan, facing the rabid extremists alone in a desperate attempt to avoid the outbreak. The footage showed Adnan constantly trying to protect Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana from the crowds outside a factory in Sialkot.

The mob was seen subduing Adnan’s effort, dragging the Sri Lankan through the streets while throwing bricks, iron bars and stones at him, killing him instantly. The mob later set the body on fire over allegations of blasphemy. Priyantha Kumara, a middle-aged man, worked as the general manager of a factory in Sialkot district, nearly 100 km from the incident site, Wazirabad Road.

“Kumara allegedly removed and tore up a Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) hardline poster in which Quranic verses were inscribed and threw it in the trash. A few factory workers saw it and passed it around. the word, “said a Pakistani national media outlet.

The brutal murder quickly drew criticism globally, while local critics saw it as yet another episode of oppression against minorities in Pakistan. Condemning the murder, members of civil society demonstrated in Karachi on Saturday against the lynching. The protesters also demanded that the government cease dialogue with the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. A human rights activist told AP that the blasphemy law facilitated the killing of people in the name of religion.

Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “On behalf of the nation, I want to salute the moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who did his best to protect and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the crowd of vigilantes of Sialkot, including putting his own life in danger by physically trying to protect the victim. We will grant him Tamgha i Shujaat “

On behalf of the nation, I would like to salute the moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who did his best to shelter and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, including putting his own life in danger while trying physically to protect the victim. We will deliver Tamgha i Shujaat to him

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 5, 2021

Previously, the Pakistani Prime Minister had mentioned that he had had a word with the President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to convey to him the “anger and shame” of the nation at this brutal act.

“I spoke to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in the United Arab Emirates to express the nation’s pain and remorse over the heinous murder of Priyantha Diwadna in Sialkot,” Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted.

