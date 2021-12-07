Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for tightening controls on religious affairs to bolster national security





Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for further steps to strengthen state control over religious affairs in the country, including the sinization of faiths, which largely means aligning them with the policies of the ruling Communist Party.

An official white paper released in 2019 indicates that China has around 200 million believers, the majority of whom are Buddhists in Tibet. Others included 20 million Muslims, 38 million Protestant Christians and 6 million Catholic Christians; in addition to 140,000 places of worship. Xi, 68, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the powerful army and the presidency and who is generally expected to stay in power for life, called for the sinization of religions, by bringing them to life. reorienting them so that they operate under the leadership of the CPC which remains ideologically atheistic. There is a need to improve the democratic oversight of religious leaders, promote the rule of law in religious work, and conduct in-depth publicity and education on the rule of law, Xi said during a briefing. national conference on work related to religious affairs held. during the weekend here. The conference, attended by the country’s top leaders, was the first since 2016 and sets the parameters for China’s religious affairs and their regulation over the next few years, experts said. In his speech, Xi said China will continue to promote the sinicization of religion, with an emphasis on strengthening control of online religious affairs, stressing that it is imperative to uphold the principle of the development of religions in the Chinese context, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. . The party’s policy on freedom of religious belief must be fully and faithfully implemented and religious groups must serve as a bridge and link connecting the party and government with people from religious circles and broad believers, he said. . The meeting took place amid widespread accusations of repressive control over Muslims and Christians in China, as well as the country’s growing strict monitoring of religions, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. . Last month, China was among several countries named by the United States as a country of particular concern for religious freedom violations.

In addition, China is accused of following repressive religious policies amounting to genocide against Uyghur Muslims in the troubled Xinjiang province. The CCP apprehends foreign religions, especially Christianity, fearing the subversion of its power, as in Poland where the Church movement played a decisive role in the overthrow of the communist regime in 1989. In his speech, President Xi also stressed that efforts should be made to continue to strengthen the recognition of the homeland, Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the CCP and socialism with Chinese characteristics among religious figures and people. believers. Religious figures and believers should be guided to cultivate core socialist values, put them into practice and promote Chinese culture, he said. Religious activities must be carried out within the framework provided for by laws and regulations, and must not harm the health of citizens, offend public order and good morals, interfere with educational, judicial and administrative matters as well as social life, Xi said.

