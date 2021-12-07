PM Modi, Russian President Putin gathered in Delhi today. What’s on the agenda?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to arrive in India today to hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take place today at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The meeting is of great importance as Modi and Putin will discuss the bilateral relationship and discuss ways to strengthen the strategic ties between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi will also host a dinner in honor of President Putin at Hyderabad House.

What is expected from the 21st annual India-Russia summit

During the summit, Prime Minister Modi and the Russian President will examine the prospects for bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The annual summit is an opportunity for the two leaders to recalibrate their long-standing relationship.

2 2 dialogues

Prior to the annual summit, India and Russia will also hold the first dialogue 2 2 which will be held at the level of foreign and defense ministers. The dialogue should focus on “political and advocacy issues of mutual interest”.

“The agenda for the dialogue will cover political and advocacy issues of mutual interest. The establishment of this new two plus two dialogue mechanism should further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries,” said Arindam. -speak of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA). Bagchi had said last month.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will meet with their Russian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoigu.

Bilateral agreements

The two countries are expected to sign several bilateral agreements in various fields following talks between Putin and PM Modi.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.