Endgame’s reference to troll Rahul Gandhi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously used references to Avengers: Endgame to poke around his rival, Rahul Gandhi, in 2019. Even before the film’s release, a huge hype was created around him. The latest film in the Avengers franchise has become a landmark achievement for the MCU as nearly every superhero has come together to fight Thanos. It was also an emotional race for the fans, as they had to witness Iron Man’s death. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Endgame was released on April 26, 2019 and starred Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Tom Hiddleston, and many other actors. Avengers: Endgame has become so famous that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the film in one of his speeches. In an interview, Rajat Sharma, editor and chairman of India TV, the prime minister gave insight into his habits, state of mind and relationships with other political leaders. He also spoke about the allegations of land sale worth crore to a Gujarat businessman made by Rahul Gandhi in reference to the Marvel movie. Sometimes I hear 1 lakh 30,000 crore, sometimes I hear 40,000 crore, sometimes I hear 80,000 crore, he quoted so many numbers, ”Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He further added that I’ve heard that an Avengers movie is doing the rounds these days and that people from different planets are a part of that movie. “The writer of the Avengers movie must have mentioned a number, specifying the sizes of people around the world, which seems to have shunned him (Rahul Gandhi), said Modi. Watch the interview here: The echoes created by Avengers: Endgame also reached the ears of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, the hype created by the film equals the excitement created around the upcoming Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, and plenty of cast members. Must read: Simu Liu feels offended because no one is speculating about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, no one thought I was Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

