



China has launched a campaign to discredit what it calls American-style democracy ahead of the first of two Joe Bidens Democracy Summits later this week. In recent days, Chinese state media and diplomats have launched a series of scathing attacks on the US system of government, calling it a game of monetary policy and domination of the few over the many. They also praised China’s one-party model of government, calling it a socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics and a global democracy. On December 4, Beijing released a long document titled China: Democracy That Works. The newspaper was rejected by many observers in western China, who pointed out that in the Chinese system of government, political opposition to the ruling Communist Party is not allowed. Citizens can vote in local elections, but candidates are vetted by the authorities. Independent candidates who are perceived as not aligning with the political agendas of ruling parties are often harassed or arrested. Xi has long used the claim that the party’s governance is superior to that of the West, in order to legitimize the party’s monopoly on power, Charles Parton, former British diplomat and senior associate researcher at Royal United Services, told Reuters. Institute. agency. Among the attendees invited to the first summit on December 9 and 10 in a virtual meeting is Tsai Ing-wen, the democratically elected leader of Taiwan, an island Beijing claims to be its own. The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a report on the state of democracy in the United States on Sunday. The state-run Xinhua News Agency accompanied the publication with a series of cartoons that mocked the American system. Global Times said the report [exposed] the deficiencies and abuses of democracy in the United States, as well as the evil of exporting such a democracy. The United States is far from a beacon of democracy and has nothing to show given the chaotic American society, a Chinese scholar said quoting the Global Times. Last week’s events intended to highlight the shortcomings of American democracy also included a high-level forum attended by British political commentator Martin Jacques and John Ross, who was the former mayor’s economic and trade policy director. from London, Ken Livingstone. Le Yucheng, Chinese vice foreign minister and also the forum’s keynote speaker, described the Washington democracy summit as the very opposite of democracy because, he said, it wouldn’t do any good. good for global solidarity; neither good for cooperation nor good for development. China’s People’s Democracy is not the type to wake up when it is time to vote and become inactive again afterwards, he said. But when asked by a foreign reporter why China seemed eager to compare itself to the United States, Eric Li, another Chinese speaker and businessman, joked: We are just unhappy that we weren’t invited to the meeting. party next week.

