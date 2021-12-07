Gary Neville savage Boris Johnson at a Christmas party in Downing Street





Boris Johnson has been criticized by former footballer Gary Neville for allegedly hosting a party in Downing Street while covid restrictions were in place last Christmas. The former Manchester United defender has taken to social media to express his anger at the Prime Minister who has come under pressure because of the rallies during the holiday season. Political parties of all stripes have criticized the Conservative government ever since the story was revealed by our sister newspaper, The Mirror, early last week. When asked by the Prime Minister, Johnson has failed three times to refuse that Downing Street has organized drunken parties in the run-up to last Christmas. Labor leader Keir Starmer said Johnson took the public for fools if he thought he would believe his claim that no rules were broken in the two events. Earlier this morning, Police Minister Kit Malthouse took to the airwaves to say he believed assurances from Downing Street that any Christmas party hosted at No 10 last year would have been by the rules. Neville tweeted to his 4.8 million subscribers, “Are we really going to drop party number 10? No luck! Last Christmas was a misery. “Listening to him up there tell us what we couldn’t do. “Families who do not see each other, loved ones who die alone. “While he and his pals party at a taxpayer-funded residence!” In a separate tweet, Neville urged other political parties to keep the microscope on the Tories, he said: “Hi @UKLabour, @LibDems, @theSNP. “Drop everything you do and focus on the responsibility of this Party and the deputies who lie to defend it. Quite ! “ To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.



