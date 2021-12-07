Indo-Russian summit: our strategic ties continue to strengthen, says Prime Minister Modi during meeting with Putin





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House in New Delhi as the two leaders held the 21st Indo-Russian summit on Monday. In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Modi said there had been no change in relations between the two nations, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two sides was strengthening and the two sides kept in touch on the situation in Afghanistan and other issues. Our two countries have faced many challenges in the recent past. We have not only cooperated, but we have also kept in mind everyone’s sensitivities, Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister added: “Over the past decades the world has witnessed many fundamental changes and different types of geopolitical equations have emerged, but the friendship of India and Russia has remained constant. READ ALSO: Russian envoy welcomes peaceful and formidable partnership ahead of Modi-Putin summit The relationship between India and Russia is truly a unique and reliable model of interstate friendship, ”Prime Minister Modi said at the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held the 21st Indo-Russian summit on Monday. (photo PTI) Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Delhi for the much anticipated meeting with Prime Minister Modi, said: “We see India as a great power, a friendly nation and a proven friend. Relations between our nations are developing and I am looking to the future. Currently, mutual investments amount to around 38 billion, with a little more investment on the Russian side. We cooperate greatly in the military and technical sphere like no other country. We jointly develop advanced technologies and produce in India, added the Russian president. India, Russia 2 + 2 Dialogue Earlier today, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh meets with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu Monday in the framework of the Indo-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation. In addition, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Then, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of the two sides held the “2 + 2” dialogue. At the end of talks between defense ministers, the two sides signed an agreement for the joint production of more than six lakh AK-203 assault rifles at a manufacturing plant in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh in addition to strengthening another pact of military cooperation for 10 years. The rifles will be manufactured for the Indian armed forces at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. The agreements were signed at the 20th meeting of the Indo-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M & MTC). (With PTI entries) READ ALSO: Biden, Putin to hold virtual summit on December 7 amid mounting tension over Ukraine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/indo-russia-summit-pm-narendra-modi-meets-russian-president-valdimir-putin-1884797-2021-12-06 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos