Saudi Crown Prince visits Oman on Gulf Arab States tour





RIYAD, Saudi Arabia (AP) The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia traveled to Oman on Monday, the first stop on a tour of the Arab Gulf States that will see him meet with neighboring leaders and allies as the kingdom closely monitors negotiations in Europe to relaunch the Iranian nuclear deal with world powers. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit coincides with a series of other diplomatic meetings in the region, including the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans to the ally of Qatar and the visit of a senior security official from the Arab Emirates united in Iran. Confirmed by Saudi and Omani media, the tour also precedes the next annual meeting of leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council of the six countries this month. Erdogan, whose country has rushed to back Qatar in a diplomatic standoff that ended earlier this year with other Arab states, said Turkey welcomes reconciliation efforts in the South African region. Gulf. Turkey has attempted to mend frayed relations with some Arab states, most notably with a visit by Erdogan to the United Arab Emirates in February. I welcome diplomatic efforts to reopen the doors to dialogue and overcome misunderstandings in the Gulf region, Erdogan said before leaving for Qatar, where his delegation is expected to sign several new cooperation agreements. Erdogan also plans to visit troops at a Turkish base in Qatar. Meanwhile, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s tour will take him this week to the United Arab Emirates, where a rivalry for business has intensified. amid divergent foreign policies between traditional allies, as well as with Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, according to diplomats who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the tour. Diplomats said the tour was aimed at eliminating geopolitical differences and enhancing cooperation and coordination among the six Gulf Arab countries, especially to effectively deal with Iran’s nuclear program and regional ambitions. While relations between the GCC are based on cultural, religious and tribal ties, they have very different foreign policy positions on Iran. Oman, Kuwait and Qatar have all maintained relations with Iran, while Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have seen tensions rise and are actively seeking to reduce Iran’s reach in the region. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, however, have had direct talks with Iran in an attempt to ease tensions. The Arab Gulf states are concerned about the perception that the United States is increasingly disengaging from the Middle East to focus on threats from China and Russia. They cite the US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as the latest example. Diplomats told the PA that Prince Mohammed’s meetings with Arab leaders will underscore the importance of autonomy within the GCC. Kingdom and UAE are investing in local defense industries and increasingly looking to countries like France, Russia and China for military equipment, although the United States remains the primary supplier of weapons and defense to the region. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Israel oppose the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which has been on life support since the United States withdrew from the deal under President Donald Trump and has imposed radical sanctions on Tehran. Prince Mohammed will also seek greater support for a resolution to the years-long war in Yemen, diplomats said. Saudi forces despite accelerated airstrikes on Yemeni capital Sana’a and elsewhere in recent weeks, have failed to significantly repel Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. In July, Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq made Saudi Arabia his first stop since taking power last year. Saudi Arabia, a global oil heavyweight, is the largest and most populous Arab country in the GCC, and the largest economy in the Middle East. ___ Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Suzan Fraser contributed from Ankara, Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/5f764677c8cf750cc9f34c550e000bb9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos