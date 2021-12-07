Top 3 in the world: Xi Jinping’s message on religion until MPs show their weapons





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – New World top 3 on Monday, December 6, 2021, among other things on orders from Chinese President Xi Jinping to party officials and government employees to understand religious issues to facilitate their work. Other interesting news speaks of the sentencing of Jordanian hospital officials to 3 years in prison because the oxygen supply was cut off and 10 Covid-19 patients died, and a member of the Chamber of United States officials took a Christmas greeting photo with a gun that was deemed unresponsive to a high school student shooting. . No less interesting is the news regarding the conviction of Myanmar’s Democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi for violating health protocols and sedition. 1. PChinese resident orders party officials and cadres to understand religious affairs President China Xi Jinping ordered government officials and Communist Party (CCP) officials to familiarize themselves with religious affairs, it was reported. Between, Sunday 5 December 2021. Speaking at the National Conference on Religious Affairs in Beijing on Saturday, December 4, 2021, Xi jinping instructs the need for training of CPC officials and administrators to understand religious affairs in order to be competent in the performance of their duties related to religious matters. Xi also encouraged the development of a group of politically reliable religious leaders who are noble in character and excel in religious matters so that their role can be invoked at critical times. You can read all the news here 2. 10 Covid-19 patients died from lack of oxygen, hospital director jailed for 3 years Jordanian court sentenced five senior health officials to three years in prison for killing 10 patients Covid-19 following the shutdown of the oxygen supply in a large public hospital. A court ruled Sunday, December 5, 2021 on the former director of the public hospital in Salt, a city west of the capital Jordan, and four of his main collaborators were responsible for the death. The patients died in March 2021 when staff did not respond after oxygen was depleted in the Covid-19 ward for nearly an hour. You can read all the news here 3. I don’t know what it means, DPR members upload Christmas photos while carrying guns A member of the United States Congress uploaded a photo Native himself and his family, smiling at every gun, just days after four teenagers were killed in a Michigan high school shooting. “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammunition, “wrote Thomas Massie, a representative for Kentucky on Twitter, on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Ethan Crumbley, 15, committed the deadliest American school shooting this year on Tuesday, the latest in a decades-long spate of mass shootings at American schools. His parents were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder. You can read all the news here

