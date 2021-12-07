From “constant friendship” to “perceiving India as a great power”, what Prime Minister Modi and Putin said at the summit





This is the first face-to-face meeting between them since they met on the sidelines of the 2019 BRICS summit in Brasilia. There have been six phone conversations between the two leaders since then.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Monday for the 21st annual India-Russia summit at Hyderabad House. This is the first in person between them since they met on the sidelines of the 2019 BRICS summit in Brasilia. There have been six phone conversations between the two leaders since then, aside from the virtual meetings they attended for multilateral summits. The visit is part of the tradition of annual summits organized alternately in India and Russia. India’s special and strategic partnership has continued to strengthen regardless of the COVID pandemic. The two countries have cooperated closely during the pandemic – from vaccine trials and production, to assisting the return of nationals to their respective countries. “Constant Indo-Russian friendship” “Over the past few decades, several fundamentals have changed. New geopolitical angles have emerged. Amidst all of these variables, the Indo-Russian friendship has been constant. The two countries have helped each other and taken care of their sensibilities as well. mutuals, ”Modi said. “The first 2 + 2 dialogue between our Defense and Foreign Ministers has taken place. It launches a new mechanism to improve our behavioral cooperation. We have been in constant contact on Afghanistan and other regional issues,” he added. “We take a long-term vision to strengthen our partnership in economic affairs. By 2025, we have set a target of $ 30 billion in trade and investment of $ 50 billion,” Premier said. Minister. “See India as a great power” According to YEARS, Putin said, “We see India as a great power, a friendly nation and a tried friend. Relations between our nations are developing and I am looking to the future. “Currently, mutual investments amount to about $ 38 billion, with a little more investment on the Russian side. We cooperate a lot in military and technical fields like no other country. We jointly develop advanced technologies and produce in India, ”Putin added. “Of course, we are concerned about anything to do with terrorism. The fight against terrorism also means the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime. In this regard, we are concerned about the development of the situation in Afghanistan, ”Putin said. Putin also said that “last year India-Russia trade fell by 17%, but in the first 9 months of 2021 the two countries witnessed a. Meanwhile, Putin also said the two countries continue to develop relations both internationally and in the military arena. “We are conducting joint military exercises in both India and Russia. We appreciate your understanding of this component of our work, we intend to continue working in this direction,” Putin said as quoted by Sputnik. Earlier today, the two countries held their first 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue. The two countries signed an agreement on Monday to purchase 6 01 427 AK-203 assault rifles through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd, as part of the military-technical cooperation agreement for 2021-2031. Putin said on Wednesday that he intended to discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi new “large-scale” initiatives to further develop “specially privileged” Russian-Indian relations. “This partnership brings real mutual benefit to both states. Bilateral trade shows good momentum; links are actively developing in the sector of energy, innovation, space and the production of coronavirus vaccines and drugs, “Putin said.

