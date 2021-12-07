Bravery award given to man who tried to save Sri Lankan from lynching in Pakistan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the man who tried to save the Sri Lankan man in the recent lynching incident will receive the Tamgha i Shujaat, the second highest civilian honor for bravery bestowed by the Pakistani government.

On behalf of the nation, I would like to salute the moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who did his best to shelter and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, including putting his own life in danger while trying physically to protect the victim. We will deliver Tamgha i Shujaat to him

On behalf of the nation, I would like to salute the moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who did his best to shelter and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, [including] putting their own life in danger by physically trying to protect the victim. We will deliver Tamgha i Shujaat to him, Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

Following the incident where Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha, a manager of a factory in Srilanka was lynched by an angry mob and his body was set on fire following allegations of blasphemy, footage shows good Samaritans trying to save him and later his body, the violent group had emerged on social media.

A man in a red sweater identified as Malik Adnan jumped up and attempted to save his colleague Priyantha as the mob beat him up. He formed a protective shield over himself with his own body and suffered the beatings for some time, but was unable to continue to provide resistance after some time, Geo News reported.

After Priyantha’s death, another man, dressed in a black jacket, could be seen clasping his palms and begging the crowd to spare the body and not set it on fire. But he was thrown aside by the wicked crowd.

Khan also assured Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that Pakistan will guarantee justice.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said he expressed the nation’s anger and shame to the Sri Lankan people over Priyantha’s murder.

On the other hand, the government of Punjab of Pakistan also announced to award a human rights award to Malik Adnan for showing bravery and courage.

“Malik Adnan will receive the award on December 10, which is International Human Rights Day,” Provincial Human Rights Minister Ijaz Masih said, Pakistani media reported.

“Malik Adnan did everything to save the Sri Lankan manager. I am happy that he gave the best example of humanity.

Speaking to media on Sunday, reports quoting Malik Adnan said he thanked the media for “being on the safe side” and said his act of bravery presented “a soft image of Pakistan”.

He said he was grateful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for awarding him this prestigious honor.

