Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

43 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO
















As cases of Omicron variants prove to be mild, investor sentiment grows optimistic amid fears of easing tight global lockdowns and disruption to economic activities.

Nifty recovers 17,100 after 2 days in the red: 5 factors that turn the markets green


New Trends

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and their family land in Jaipur ahead of their wedding to Sawai Madhopur



namePriceSwitch% variation
Indiabulls Hsg250.556.802.79
Sbi476.6511.352.44
Rec.134.601.801.36
ntpc125.451.100.88

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting