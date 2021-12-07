China’s exclusion from Biden-led democracy summit delays Pakistan decision





Pakistani policymakers are holding extensive consultations on whether to participate in the virtual democracy summit convened by US President Joe Biden this week, as some issues make it difficult for Islamabad to take the final appeal, the Express Tribune reported.

China’s exclusion from the summit is seen as one of the reasons behind Pakistan’s decision, the newspaper said, citing sources close to development.

However, the sources added that China had not objected to Pakistan’s participation in the virtual summit.

“There are some issues that the Pakistani government is currently considering,” said a senior official, explaining the reason for the delay in announcing the decision.

Biden will hold his virtual summit Thursday and Friday. He invited leaders from over 100 countries, including South Asian countries India, Pakistan, Nepal and the Maldives.

The White House did not send invitations to China and Russia but did send one to Taiwan, which drew a strong reaction from Beijing.

It is reported that the White House has asked guests to confirm whether or not to attend by last weekend. Pakistan was supposed to announce the decision last week, but delayed it to allow more time for internal consultations.

Until Monday, according to diplomatic sources, Pakistan had not officially responded to the White House.

The proposals on the table include the level of participation at the top of democracy. Whether the prime minister or a minister attends the summit, that is the issue that is debated by policy makers. This is because President Biden has yet to speak to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the Express Tribune report.

Relations between Pakistan and the United States are strained by differences over the Afghan situation. Some of the statements Khan made after the Taliban takeover were not appreciated by the White House

Another reason delaying the final call for the US invitation is that the US Treasury will impose sanctions on people who undermine democracy. Sanctions will also be imposed on those implicated in serious human rights violations and corruption.

But a diplomatic source made it clear that not attending the summit does not mean the country would face sanctions, according to the report.

