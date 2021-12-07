PM Modi will visit Gorakhpur today; inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,600 cr





Ahead of the elections in India’s most populous state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur at 1 p.m. today to inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,600 crore. These projects are AIIMS Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant and ICMR-Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC). Tomorrow, December 7, is a special day for the development trajectory of Uttar Pradesh, in particular Purvanchal. During a program in Gorakhpur, projects worth Rs 9,600 crore would be dedicated to the nation, Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Tomorrow, December 7, is a special day for the development trajectory of Uttar Pradesh, in particular Purvanchal. In a program in Gorakhpur, projects worth Rs. 9,600 crore would be dedicated to the nation. https://t.co/4QviBolYIT Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021 Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the fully functional AIIMS Gorakhpur complex which was built at a cost of ~ Rs 1,000 crore. AIIMS Gorakhpur facility includes 750 bed hospital, medical school, nursing school, AYUSH building, residential accommodation for all staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, etc. AIIMS Gorakhpur was established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana through which institutes are established in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision to correct imbalances in the availability of quality health care. The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Gorakhpur fertilizer plant which has been relaunched and built at a cost of ~ Rs 8,600 crore. The driving force behind the revival of the fertilizer plant is the Prime Minister’s vision to achieve self-efficiency in urea production, the PMO statement said. The statement further emphasizes that it will prove to be of tremendous benefit to farmers in the Purvanchal region and adjacent areas by meeting their demand for urea-based fertilizer. It will also boost the region’s overall economic growth. He further mentions that the Gorakhpur plant has the world’s tallest granulation tower of 149.2 meters and an annual production capacity of 12.7 LMT of urea coated with native neem. The factory consists of India’s first pneumatic rubber dam and explosion-proof control room to improve safety aspects. The works for the Gorakhpur plant were carried out by M / s Toyo Engineering Corporation, Japan and Toyo Engineering India Private Limited Consortium with the technology and licensors like KBR, USA (for ammonia) and Toyo, Japan ( for urea). The project was implemented under the auspices of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) which is a joint company of National Thermal Power Corporation, Coal India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Fertilizer Corporation of India and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited. This project aims to revive the fertilizer factories in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stones for AIIMS Gorakhpur and Gorakhpur Fertilizer Factory on July 22, 2016. Besides these, PM Modi will also inaugurate the building of the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) in the district. This center has played an important role in addressing the challenge of Japanese encephalitis in the region. The new facilities will open up new avenues for research in communicable and non-communicable diseases and help build capacity and provide support to other medical institutes in the region. Read also: Indian economy shows signs of recovery, recovery of 19 of 22 eco-indicators Read also: India and Russia sign 28 agreements; expand cooperation in the fight against terrorism

